EFI Joins AFP Consortium; The Latest International Print Powerhouse to Become a Participating Member

Global technology company joins international consortium to support continued advancement in high-volume digital color inkjet print workflows

(firmenpresse) - BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- The (AFPC), an international consortium of print industry stakeholders working together to further enhance the Advanced Function Presentation (AFP) document architecture, welcomes new participating member Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (), a worldwide provider of products, technology and services leading the transformation of analog to digital imaging.

As a participating member, EFI representatives will be joining AFPC working groups and face-to-face meetings as the consortium works to advance the architecture. Working groups are where many of the major advancements in AFP are developed and honed, while face-to-face meetings provide the foundation for consensus in pursuing major policy initiatives within the AFPC that have far-reaching effects on an architecture relied upon the world over.

"For past 25 years, EFI has developed Fiery digital front ends and software products that help our customers achieve more with digital print, and supporting industry standards is a key part of our effort to provide the best technology, " said John Henze, vice president of marketing, EFI Fiery. "Some of the newest EFI Fiery technologies coming to market help customers get the most out of their high-volume transactional print/IPDS operations, and we are excited to partner with AFPC to support even greater digital printing document architecture advancement."

"The AFPC was formed based on the idea that diverse voices strengthen discourse and ultimately lead to a stronger architecture. For that reason, it is always exciting to welcome a new member into the fold," said Harry Lewis, President, AFPC. "We greatly value the perspective EFI brings, and we are pleased that they have chosen to enter as a participating member, ready to take direct part in the work that that keeps AFP evolving and adapting to user needs. EFI representatives, with their experience as one of the premier print technology companies in the world, will be welcome additions to our team as we go about ensuring a useful, robust future for the AFP architecture."

To find out more about the AFPC and its members, visit .

About AFP and the AFPC



Advanced Function Presentation is a document architecture that offers performance, manageability and integrity benefits meeting the needs of large volume, variable data applications. AFP technology has historically been leveraged for the production of mission critical documents such as bills, statements and policies and contains within it methods for job ticketing, effective server-based resource management and the powerful Intelligent Printer Data Stream (IPDS) for total output integrity. In addition to being a rich, self-contained native document language, AFP is also a powerful container architecture capable of bringing full resource and production management capabilities to bear on encapsulated formats such as PDF and TIFF.

The AFP Consortium is an international open standards body consisting of over 30 companies committed to the continued development of the AFP architecture. Since 2004, the AFPC has developed open standards for accurate and consistent ICC-based color management, high-speed complex text, page group recovery within high-volume production, the IS/3 interchange set for compliance, and metadata support for AFP Archive and future applications, such as accessibility features. The AFPC will continue in its role to grow and maintain the complete set of AFP architecture.

To see a full list of the Consortium's members and learn more about the AFP Consortium and the new IS/3 AFP interchange set, visit the AFPC website .

