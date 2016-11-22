The Trade Desk Ranked Number 55 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- . (NASDAQ: ), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced it ranked 55 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Deloitte's Fast 500 ranking is based on a percentage of fiscal year growth from 2012 to 2015, a period in which The Trade Desk grew 1,836 percent.

"This recognition by Deloitte caps a monumental year for The Trade Desk. Our team has delivered on the promise of programmatic advertising in display, video, audio, native and social, and our customers have responded enthusiastically," said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk. "Looking ahead, connected TV and private marketplaces, are rapidly expanding frontiers that will continue this exciting evolution in how digital advertising is bought and sold."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

To see the complete list of the Deloitte 2016 Technology Fast 500, visit: .

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

