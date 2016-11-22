Deal Hunters on Both Sides of the Border Eye Canadian Black Friday Prices

London Drugs offers unprecedented Black Friday deals and the "lowest price of the year" on many items

(firmenpresse) - RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- An increasing number of Canadian consumers have shifted their holiday spending to take advantage of Black Friday promotions. And this year Canadians can expect to find the best deals locally. The slumping loonie against the U.S. dollar has largely eliminated the appeal of travelling stateside to shop especially since local retailers have adopted the practice of offering deep discounts on Black Friday.

Canadian retailer London Drugs is offering some of the lowest prices of the year and door crasher sales on many items, paying close attention to competitor offers in the U.S. and in Canada to ensure it matches or beats popular Black Friday deals.

Last year, Statistics Canada reported retail spending in Canada jumped in November attributing part of the increase to Black Friday-related spending. At the same time over the previous year with arrivals by car up almost 15 per cent.

Some of the highlights from London Drugs' Black Friday sale include:

Tech

- is $2299.99 (regular price is $3,999.98) - is $549.99 November 25 - November 28 only (regular price is $679.99) - is $129.95 (regular price is $169.99) - is $329.99 (regular price is $379.99) - is $199.99 (regular price is $299.99)

Kitchen Appliances

- for $295.99 (regular price is $749.99) - for $59.99 (regular price is $99.99) - 50% off on a variety of other home appliances from brand names like Black & Decker, Crock-Pot and Oster

Health & Beauty

- 40% off Webber and Jamieson brand vitamins & supplements - 40% off all Physicians Formula Cosmetics and Beauty 101 gift sets - 50% off (regular price is $199.99) - 50% off select hair dryers and select Bionaire brand humidifier and air purifier

London Drugs' Lowest Price of the Year on:

- is $79.99 (regular price is $129.99) - is $189.99 (regular price is $269.99) - is $3.99 - - 340g is $7.99 (regular price is $14.49) - Hundreds of toys on sale in store and online

London Drugs' Black Friday deals run six days starting Friday November 25th until Wednesday November 30th. Customers can shop early online starting November 25th at 12:01am PST with shipping offered anywhere in Canada or shop online and pickup in store within two hours or less during store hours. London Drugs' offers a price match and will match any Canadian competitor's advertised price on identical products for up to 30 days from the date of purchase. Store staff are equipped with iPads to assist customers with price comparisons.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

