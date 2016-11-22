Emblem Cannabis Corp.-Poised to Go Public and Ready to Fulfil Orders to Authorized Cannabis Patients

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Emblem Cannabis Corporation, Canada's most anticipated licensed producer of medical marijuana with plans to go public before the end of the year, is now open for business, opening the door for patients across the country to now register and fulfil orders on its website.

For the past several months Emblem has been developing and growing a variety of strains and their phenotypes, with a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes and that catalogue of strains is expected to grow as cultivation space, and production expand substantially.

Based in Paris, Ontario, Emblem is entering the market at a time when legalization is on the political horizon, and the number of medical marijuana patients keeps climbing as the medical community begins to embrace the benefits of cannabis to treat a range of medical conditions.

"A growing number of Canadians, including doctors, are beginning to discover the amazing and natural therapeutic benefits of cannabis," says Maxim Zavet, President of Emblem. "At Emblem, we are a group of dedicated growers and inspired enthusiasts committed to growing premium cannabis because we passionately believe in its healing powers."

In less than a year, the number of medical marijuana patients in Canada has more than doubled with 91,000 Canadians now registered - a trend that clearly demonstrates that not only is the stigma of cannabis beginning to disappear, but attitudes within the medical community are now shifting.

Patients with a medical document signed by their physician can now log on to and order from a catalogue of strains, lab tested and free of contaminants that have been grown in the most carefully controlled, state-of-the-art, indoor environment.

Some of the conditions that have been identified by the scientific and medical community that respond well to cannabis treatment include chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, seizures, nausea, fibromyalgia and more.

"At heart, we are a company that believes that cannabis and a healthy lifestyle are not mutually exclusive," says Zavet. "In fact, the way we see it, when used responsibly, cannabis is really all about better health and better living."

In addition to having some of the highest quality, premium strains available, Emblem promises to be relentlessly customer-focused. Unlike other licensed producers, patients will be able to get through immediately on the phone from 7am to 7pm EST to a knowledgeable Cannabis Counsellor who will be able to walk them through any questions they might have, including choosing strains and placing orders.

About Emblem Cannabis Corp.

Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated Canadian medical marijuana, healthcare and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical company licensed to carry on business as a producer of medical cannabis by the Government of Canada.

