Pure Officially Merges With Meso Numismatics

Proposed Vertical Proves Revenue and Scalability; Anticipated to Contribute Major Value to PNOW

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- (OTC PINK: PNOW), parent Company of the Central American-Caribbean Online Travel Agency (OTA) , announced today, that the Company has fully adopted the numismatic experiment; officially merging Meso Numismatics with PNOW, making the Central American-Caribbean specialty operator of coins, currency and medals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

The numismatic experiment, launched as a vertical in conjunction with the startup of Meso Numismatics, was pursued as a cost-effective way to target and market to a specialty travel audience. What management did not anticipate was for the actual business of numismatics to accelerate so quickly. Within an extremely short period of time, Meso Numismatics began generating revenues regularly, with the sale of rare numismatic pieces, primarily representing the Central American-Caribbean region. Most impressive however, is the consistent ROI generated by this newly-merged subsidiary.

Beginning with an initial inventory contribution of more than $50,000 from Melvin Pereira, the President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc., Meso Numismatics was officially launched. Management believed that the immediate result would be a positive impact on Oveedia's visibility; proving to be true. With profits, however, exceeding 100% in many instances, "that's when we knew, we had a winning combination," said Pereira.

Management indicated that the cost to operate Meso Numismatics is a fraction of Oveedia. Also, Meso Numismatics essentially offers Oveedia an extremely cost effective marketing program () to secure sales for the second iteration of Oveedia. So in effect, Meso Numismatics will ultimately decrease Oveedia's cost of customer acquisition while increasing the OTA's profitability.

Pereira continued, "In his Tedx talk, Frans Johansson points out, it is diversity that drives innovation. Sometimes, you're not even sure of what you're going to get until it 'Clicks.'"

Amongst his many hobbies, Mr. Pereira has been a numismatics collector for most of his life. It wasn't however, until he took notice of the Nasdaq company, , and its $171M market cap, when he realized the potential of numismatics as a public business. Even more so, in bringing numismatics together with an OTA to champion Numismatic Tourism. If nothing else, the purely untapped value of rare Central American-Caribbean coins, currency and metals that he already had access to, would prove to be invaluable to PNOW and keep in-line with promoting and supporting visibility and travel to the region.

Mr. Pereira concluded, "With access to more than $3M in inventory to hasten our ramp-up, and enthusiasts traveling all over the world for numismatic events, bringing these two markets together was an innovative opportunity that needed to be explored; a potential big winner for Pure."

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of , the online travel hub.

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Team PURE

IR Div.

(800) 889-9509





More information:

http://www.purenow.solutions



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 508586

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease