Veracode Talks Future of Development and Security During DevOps Tour

Richard A. Clarke, former National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection and Counter-terrorism for the United States to join Boston and New York Events

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- , a leader in securing the world's software, today announced two half-day events focused on the DevOps revolution and what it means for innovation and security strategies. The events, held in Boston on November 30 and New York on December 1, will feature speakers such as Richard A. Clarke, former National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection and Counter-terrorism for the United States.

DevOps culture is transforming the way organizations think about software development. It fosters a collaborative culture where operational teams, developers and quality assurance work together in continuous release cycles to produce high quality, functional code. By injecting security into the development process early on, DevOps becomes an enabler of secure software development.

The Secure DevOps Tour events will help attendees better understand the shift to DevOps, best practices for success and how DevOps can be an opportunity for improved security.

Boston:

When: November 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Boston Marriott Newton; 2345 Commonwealth Avenue; Newton, Massachusetts 02466

How: register here:

New York:

Where: Sofitel New York; 45 W 44th St; New York, New York 10036

When: December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

How: Register here:

Veracode is a leader in helping organizations secure the software that powers their world. Veracode's SaaS platform and integrated solutions help security teams and software developers find and fix security-related defects at all points in the software development lifecycle, before they can be exploited by hackers. Our complete set of offerings help customers reduce the risk of data breaches, increase the speed of secure software delivery, meet compliance requirements, and cost effectively secure their software assets- whether that's software they make, buy or sell.

Veracode serves over a thousand customers across a wide range of industries, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, three of the top four U.S. commercial banks and more than 20 of Forbes' 100 Most Valuable Brands. Learn more at , on the Veracode and on .

