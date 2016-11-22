content4good Launches SkateBoss Demo to Help Kids Learn Social Entrepreneurship through Gaming

Impact gaming studio takes brand to the next level with helping hand from small business lender Merchant Advance Capital

Video game developer today announced the release of a playable demo for , where kids learn to become a social entrepreneur by running a virtual skateboard company.

SkateBoss is a new kind of business simulation game designed for kids age 8-12. It is being created to teach important skills like financial literacy, numeracy, problem-solving, along with awareness of world issues, empathy and compassion. Kids discover the powerful impact they can have on our planet and its people through the choices they make in their digital business.

Players will get to create their own skate shop, design boards and tackle the challenge of running their own startup. As the game progresses, "World Events" arise and players choose how they want to get involved or stay out of it, with consequences to their growing company.

"SkateBoss adds a new dimension to the business simulation model," says content4good founder Erin Skillen, who is a mother herself. "Our games put fun first, with the goal of engaging kids with the triple bottom line business, balancing the values of people, planet and profit."

Last year, content4good won $15,000 in creative services through a contest by small business lender . The creative services package included design, web development and PR, enabling content4good to revamp SkateBoss' branding and fund the creation of a new demo.

"We're excited to have facilitated an integral part of content4good's demo development phase, and that the creative services prize package has been able to bring to life a game that's going to teach kids business and financial literacy skills," says Alex Chisholm, the VP Marketing of Merchant Advance Capital.

For more information on SkateBoss, go to .

To learn more about content4good's story and team, go to

About content4good

content4good develops socially-conscious video games that inspire kids ages 8-12 to improve the real world. The playable demo is now available for their first game, SkateBoss, where players manage a virtual skateboard company and make decisions about how their business will impact the world around them. content4good is headed up by Erin Skillen, who has been producing media content for more than 10 years in Victoria, British Columbia.

