The Download on Dirty Dishes

(firmenpresse) - NORTH OLMSTED, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- From brownie batter disasters to marinara sauce mayhem, cooking can create a serious mess in the kitchen. But it's not just the clutter you can see that needs your attention. Handling raw food or unwashed hands can lead to an invisible mess of dirt and bacteria all over your kitchen surfaces. , the number one faucet brand in North America, got down and dirty to uncover the most unsightly areas of your kitchen, plus offers some tips on how to make cleanup easier and more efficient.

That tasty turkey tetrazzini can quickly go from crave-able to cringe-worthy if left sitting in your sink. Bits of last night's leftovers on plates in your sink, or on the sink surface itself, can provide a spot for germs to grow.

The solution? Rinse dishes right away, and do so with the right kitchen tools. Almost 9 in 10 Americans (86 percent) believe having a faucet sprayer makes cleaning dishes easier, according to a recent Moen survey, conducted online by Harris Poll.* That may be because sprayers, like a side spray or pullout/pulldown hose, provide an easy way to rinse food and grime off dishes and the sink. Fixtures with Moen's Power Clean spray technology offer a powerful, concentrated spray that cleans 50 percent faster than most of Moen's other pulldown and pullout faucets,** while containing splashing and minimizing mess. After rinsing dishes, place them in the dishwasher and make sure no food particles are left in the bowl.

The Moen survey also found that nearly 9 in 10 Americans (88 percent) agree that a kitchen sink should be cleaned on a daily basis, and this may be a reason why: with often more than 500,000 bacteria per square inch in just the drain, .

One way to improve the cleanliness of your kitchen sink is to disinfect it by washing it with a , letting the solution go down the drain to disinfect there, too. Finish the job by buffing stainless steel sinks with for a fresh appearance.

Even though we use towels to dry supposedly clean hands, they're not as sanitary as we think. Wet dishcloths and sponges provide a perfect spot for bacteria to grow. One way to potentially reduce bacteria on dishtowels is by replacing and laundering them regularly. You can reduce bacteria on wet sponges by using your microwave. Zap them for to help get rid of germs and bacteria.

Items like provide spots for germs like E. coli, yeast and mold to hide. Put dishwasher safe items in the dishwasher after use to clean them, or wash by hand with hot soapy water. Make sure to pull two-piece spatulas apart when cleaning.

To , rinse off any food particles, then fill the blender with dish soap and water. Turn it on to loosen the debris that typically sticks to the blades.

"Don't let the threat of germs and grime keep you from cooking the foods you love," says Andrea Maher, senior marketing communications specialist, Moen. "Just be sure to follow healthy habits, like washing hands carefully, and keep the right items within arm's reach to make both cooking and cleanup simpler. Install towel rings and bars to let dishtowels dry out, preventing the moisture that might breed bacteria. Choose fixtures with built-in features to promote a cleaner look, like Moen's Spot Resist finishes, which fight fingerprints and water spots. You'll find it's easy to cook, cleanup and chow down in no time at all."

*Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of Moen from September 19 - 21, 2016 among 2,035 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

**Versus most Moen pulldown and pullout faucets without Power Clean technology

