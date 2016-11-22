Drilling Update at Viscount's Flint Canyon, Cherry Creek Property in Nevada

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VML)(OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property (the "Property"). The Phase 1 drilling commenced at Flint Canyon in early September; and is being managed and funded by Summit Mining Exploration Inc. ("Summit"), a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, under the Exploration-Earn In Agreement.

The 2016 Phase 4 soil sampling program was completed in late July. A total of 1,250 samples were collected, including those at closer spacing than the 75m by 75m reported in the news release of (). All were submitted to ALS Global for gold assay and multi-element geochemical analysis. In the central Flint Canyon area, the results reported by Summit show a positive correlation of gold and arsenic to the locations of the jasperoid occurrences and with major faults and regional structures. The soil sample results and geological map data were used for guidance in the drill planning.

A reverse circulation (RC) drill plan was made based on soil anomalies, geologic mapping, and targeting of the jasperoid outcrops. The initial drill program that was reported in the news release of () was for 18 holes from 12 drill sites for total of 14,366 feet (4,380 m).

The revised drill plan is for 34 holes from 11 sites for 24,000 feet (7,317 m). Drilling has progressed well and is continuing due to good weather, ground conditions, and short drill rig moves. Currently the program is expected to continue to the end of November.

A map showing the new roads and drill pads at Flint Canyon may be consulted using the following link:

Mark Abrams, Viscount Technical Advisory Board, stated: "Summit has conducted a very well planned and executed exploration program to date at Flint Canyon. My initial examination of Flint Canyon drill samples shows features typically associated with a Carlin-type gold deposit, including silicification and disseminated fine grained pyrite which are present. We look forward to the continued testing of targets on the property and the analysis of the lab results that will follow."

About Flint Canyon

The 2015 and 2016 mapping at Flint Canyon found the faulting to be more complex than previously indicated on the Adair 1961 geologic base map. Summit's mapping program found that east-west orientated faults and fractures, which are important ore controlling structures at the Ticup and Star Mines, also occur in the area. The Flint Canyon area contains highly dissected fault blocks of the Dunderberg Shale with the underlying Marjum Limestone and overlying Notch Peak Limestone. The Pogonip Formation overlies the Notch Peak and both units are important host rocks for Carlin-type gold mineralization in east-central Nevada.

Jasperoid occurrences in Nevada are extremely significant in context to Carlin-type gold deposits and mineralized jasperoid outcrops are common throughout the Flint Canyon area. They occur principally along the base of the Dunderberg Shale, but other outcrops are found along the Pogonip-Notch Peak contact. Many major gold discoveries have been made based on the presence of outcropping, weakly mineralized jasperoid hosted in and along bedding contacts of carbonate rocks. At Flint Canyon, jasperoid is found in the same carbonate rocks that are prolific host rocks at nearby large gold deposits (Newmont Mining-Long Canyon and Kinross Gold Corporation-Bald Mountain deposits).

The jasperoid beds, interpreted as west dipping tabular features, occur along the base of the Dunderberg Shale and within the Pogonip group limestone. Summit's geological team indicates that the Dunderberg Shale is generally recessive and is exposed mainly along the outcropping contacts with more competent rocks. The Dunderberg appears to be moderately altered throughout its distribution, and, at Flint Canyon, it experienced widespread and significant alteration by hydrothermal fluids. The underlying Marjum Limestone is usually competent and unaltered, while the overlying Pogonip exhibits variable alteration.

Mineralization identified by this work is hosted within and extending out from silica bodies known as jasperoids formed at the Pogonip Limestone/Notch Peak Limestone contact, within the Dunderberg Shale, and within and extending out from jasperoids formed at the Dunderberg Shale/Marjum Limestone contact. Jasperoids form from silica and iron replacement of the limey component of rocks when warm springs carrying silica, iron and potentially metals such as gold circulate through the rock column. As the silica and iron rich waters percolate through the rock, the limey component of the rock dissolves, migrates away and redeposits as calcite veins (calcium carbonate) in areas outboard of the warm spring waters. The host rock, depending on its content of limey material, may form caves or even collapse as the limey component is flushed out. Collapse features have been noted in outcrop and in new road cuts in the anomaly areas of Flint Canyon. This event makes the rock more permeable and allows even more silica rich waters to flow in. As the waters flush in they begin to deposit silica and iron as jasperoids. Gold deposition can occur as part of this process and, in fact, has at Flint Canyon.

The Cherry Creek district, including Flint Canyon, is cut by very deep seated fault structures. These faults would have provided a very good plumbing system that allowed mineralizing waters to circulate through the rock column over a large area. In looking at the gold mineralized rock at Flint Canyon, one can see more than one event of silica, iron and likely gold introduction into the rock. Multiple events like this have been known to drive up the gold grade at other projects and may also have done so at Flint Canyon.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng, FEC, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The exploration and drill programs are being managed by David Tretbar, Summit Exploration's Executive Vice President, Exploration and Mineral Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tretbar is a registered Professional Geologist in Arizona (#48036) and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #11086) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. Mr. Tretbar holds a Master's Degree in Geochemistry from the Mackay School of Mines, University of Nevada Reno.

About Viscount Mining (TSX VENTURE: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is an exploration company with a portfolio of gold and silver properties in the Western United States, including Cherry Creek in Nevada and Silver Cliff in Colorado. Cherry Creek is comprised of more than 9,000 acres, all 100% owned, and includes more than 20 past producing mines. Viscount has entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with Sumitomo Corporation covering the Cherry Creek property. Sumitomo can earn in up to a 75% interest in the property by producing a feasibility study and by spending in addition a minimum of US$10,000,000 in exploration and development expenses by the eighth anniversary of the earn-in agreement. Silver Cliff in Colorado is comprised of 96 lode claims, covering much of the historical past-producing mineral districts of Silver Cliff and Rosita Hills.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation is one of the largest integrated trading and investment companies in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilizing worldwide networks, provides related customers with various financing, serves as an organizer and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in businesses from the information industry to the retailing industry. Summit Mining Exploration, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation and is headquartered in Colorado, USA. For more information about Sumitomo Corporation, visit

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim MacKenzie, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Viscount Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Viscount Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Viscount Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

