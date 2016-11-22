Term Health Insurance May be the Answer for Consumers Delaying Purchase Based on Trump Election

Despite uncertainty in Obamacare marketplace, AgileHealthInsurance.com says other coverage options remain stable

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- The recent presidential election has created confusion among consumers, who are in the midst of picking health insurance coverage for 2017. Despite a one-day surge in enrollment at the day after the election, new research shows consumers plan to delay the purchase of health insurance because of the results of this year's election.

People who get insurance through their employer must make their selection during their company's enrollment period. However, a from insurance research and comparison firm HealthPocket found that one-in-three of people who buy their own insurance plan to delay buying health insurance due to the presidential election results.

President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20, 2017. He and Congressional Republicans have promised to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, but any changes will take time, and it's important consumers do not delay getting coverage. Open enrollment for Obamacare plans runs from Nov. 1, 2016, to Jan. 31, 2017.

Although it remains to be seen exactly what changes to Obamacare will be implemented, the challenges of this year's open enrollment period are well documented. Obamacare premiums for 2017 are increasing an average of 25 percent. Deductibles are also rising, and there are fewer health plan choices available, including several states where there is only one carrier offering plans. In addition, many plans include narrow provider networks.

Premium subsidies are available for people making up to $47,520 (single) or $64,080 (couple). However, even with premium assistance, some people cannot afford coverage and may consider going uninsured. Rather than going without coverage, these consumers should look at affordable alternatives to Obamacare, including .

"Now more than ever it makes sense for people to look at all their options -- both on and off government exchanges. If consumers wait for an accident or illness, it's already too late," said Bruce Telkamp, CEO of . "There are quality, affordable term health insurance products from the nation's leading carriers. Informative websites with licensed health insurance agents are available to help consumers find the best coverage that fits their budget."

Term health insurance has served people going through transitions for more than 30 years. These plans are the cost of Obamacare plans and have broader provider networks so enrollees can go to most doctors and still be covered. Eligibility requirements and flexibility in benefits contribute to the cost savings realized by consumers. In addition, people can enroll in term health insurance at any time. You may have to pay the Obamacare Tax, unless you qualify for one of several exemptions.

was created to educate people about the benefits of and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at .

Amy Fletcher



720-350-3144

PressRelease by

AgileHealthInsurance.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 508602

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AgileHealthInsurance.com

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease