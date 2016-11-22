(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May
26, 2016, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the
three largest shareholders, as per end of September 2016, and the Chairman of
the Board.
For the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board
members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The
following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest
shareholders and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:
Johnny Sommarlund, MGA Holding
Tomas Billing, Nordstjernan
Lennart Johansson, Investor
Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Mats Arnhög, the Election
Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the
Annual General Meeting on June 15 2017.
Lund, November 22, 2016
Active Biotech AB (publ)
Tomas Leanderson
President and CEO
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company
with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an
orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is
in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of
primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,
commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC
projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.
Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
161122_Active Biotech's election committee appointed:
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2058599/771520.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Active Biotech via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.activebiotech.com/
Date: 11/22/2016 - 15:05
Language: English
News-ID 508612
Character count: 2482
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Active Biotech
Stadt: LUND
Number of hits: 46
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.655
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|281
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.