Active Biotech's election committee appointed

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May

26, 2016, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the

three largest shareholders, as per end of September 2016, and the Chairman of

the Board.



For the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board

members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The

following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest

shareholders and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:



Johnny Sommarlund, MGA Holding

Tomas Billing, Nordstjernan

Lennart Johansson, Investor



Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Mats Arnhög, the Election

Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the

Annual General Meeting on June 15 2017.



Lund, November 22, 2016

Active Biotech AB (publ)



Tomas Leanderson

President and CEO



Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company

with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an

orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is

in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple

sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of

primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,

commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC

projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.



Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00







