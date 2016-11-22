CSE: 2016-1111 - Suspension - Sino Rise Group Holdings Corp. (SHD)
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Sino Rise Group Holdings Corp. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Sino Rise, will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules.
Date: Effective immediately, November 22, 2016
Symbol: SHD
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
