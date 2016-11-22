Top Tips for Volunteering in Africa

Looking to volunteer in Africa? Read our top tips to help you choose the right project for you, so that you can really make a difference.

(firmenpresse) - Voluntourism is a great way to immerse yourself in a country and authentically experience its culture. So why not volunteer in Africa? African Impact offers a variety of community and conservation projects which enable you to experience  and make a difference to  the local area. There are just a few things you should consider when choosing a project.



Check Accommodation and Location are Suitable for You



The best way to enjoy voluntourism in Africa is to find rustic accommodation with a friendly atmosphere. At African Impact youll live in volunteers accommodation, sleeping in a free-standing house, chalet or backpackers lodge. With communal meals, barbecues and evenings spent chatting around a campfire, the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly.



Volunteers should also appreciate natures grandeur, as Africa offers some of the most beautiful sites in the world: dont forget your camera! When you volunteer in Africa you can join a research team on game drives in Great Kruger; this will give you the opportunity to discover the world-famous South African wildlife hotspot, teach children in Tanzania and spend your days gazing at the great Mount Kilimanjaro, or help combat deforestation in Zambia and explore the breath-taking Victoria Falls.



Immerse Yourself: Learn the Language and Discover Their Culture



When you volunteer in Africa, youll be engaging with the local people. Avoid isolating yourself and learn a few basic daily greetings and phrases. The local people will appreciate it and double their efforts to make you feel at home. Bringing a dictionary or downloading a translation app can also facilitate communication  without the language barrier, youll better experience the local culture.



Remember to Have Fun



Volunteering is a rewarding experience that requires hard work, but you should also remember to have fun. When you volunteer in Africa, youll have spare time in the evening and on weekends to explore the area. As well as culture tours and trips to nearby wildlife reserves or historical landmarks, you can get your blood pumping with adrenaline-fuelled activities. From abseiling to snorkelling, from bungee jumping to swimming with sharks, Africa has the once-in-a-lifetime adventure for you.





Look After Yourself: Get Insured!



Travelling to a different continent is an exciting experience, but you need to remain vigilant. When you volunteer in Africa, you should be cautious of people who may try to rip you off and avoid carrying large sums of money in your pockets. If anything should happen, dont risk ruining your adventure by not being covered.



With InsureMores travel insurance for Africa, you can protect yourself and your property. Choose between a basic, standard or deluxe insurance package and be covered for medical expenses, personal accidents, travel delay and more, at a price that suits your budget. Your well-being is important  dont risk it!





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel insurance policies. For those heading off to volunteer in Africa or for business and holiday travel anywhere else in the world, InsureMore has a policy to suit. Besides offering great deals on travel insurance, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

