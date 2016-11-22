TrackX to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Main Event

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- TrackX Holdings Inc., (TSX VENTURE: TKX) a cloud based provider of asset tracking and inventory management solutions, will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 7 at 3:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Tim Harvie, President and CEO of TrackX will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/microcap companies and will feature 240 presenting names. It is the only conference where the most influential names of the buy-side and sell-side gather to collaborate, research, and invest.

TrackX's enterprise solutions are deployed globally for a growing number of government agencies and Fortune 500 companies and other industrial companies seeking real-time visibility and advanced analytics pertaining to their high-value assets and inventory items. Combined with powerful analytics capabilities, TrackX's solutions drive operational improvements and workflow efficiencies in a platform that can be integrated with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and is delivered in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

Harvie will be providing an introduction and update on TrackX's activities and sales pipeline growth since its public offering in May 2016. The Company has enhanced its talent-base with the addition of SaaS-based computing pioneer and former Chairman of Descartes Systems, Group, Art Mesher, as Advisor to the Board. Another Descartes alumni, Jason Read, has also joined TrackX as its Chief Operating Officer. TrackX is currently deploying solutions for several accounts including multiple divisions of one of the world's largest Fortune 500 beverage companies and a recently announced enterprise sale to a leading U.S. used car retailer.

About TrackX

TrackX, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a cloud-based industrial, returnable, and high value asset tracking solutions provider. TrackX delivers a highly configurable software platform that offers visibility, utilization, analytics and executable business intelligence pertaining to high-value assets in a vast array of industries. TrackX's patented, enterprise-scalable asset tracking platform combines support for multiple auto-ID technologies with workflow, event management, alert notification and a comprehensive analytics platform to deliver significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 customers.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

