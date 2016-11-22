Volunteer in Africa with the whole family

Volunteer in Africa for your next family holiday! This low-cost experience allows you to bond as a family while making a difference to local communities.

(firmenpresse) - For your next holiday, why not try voluntourism? Step away from the traditional family holiday and volunteer in Africa with the African Impact charity. Create great family memories and bond with your loved ones while making a difference to local communities and conservation efforts.



Make a Difference (Without Breaking the Bank!)



Volunteering with African Impact is a rewarding experience which allows you and your family to immerse yourselves in a new culture. When you volunteer in Africa, youll experience the country first hand while making a difference to the lives of those less fortunate. Choose from various community or conservation projects, including teaching and education, sport and coaching, building and development and many more. Starting from just £550 per person, this week-long experience is perfect for a family on a budget. The price includes airport collection and returns, accommodation and food, hot drinks and filtered water, as well as 24-hour support on all projects.



Bond as a Family



It wouldnt be a holiday without some family fun. Spend your spare time relaxing in the lounge areas, playing in the gardens or splashing around in the pools of the child-friendly accommodation. When you volunteer in Africa, the experience brings you together as a family, creating long-lasting memories. Youll share meals together, enjoy barbecues and spend the evenings gathered around a campfire telling each other your days adventures.



On weekends, you can sign up for family-friendly culture tours or visit tourist centres. Let your kids be enthralled by the extraordinary wildlife at game reserves and ignite their curiosity by exploring the countrys historical landmarks.



Discover New Cultures and Make New Friends



The volunteering projects allow you to engage with the local people and explore the local traditions and culture of the place you are visiting. Your project will help spread happiness and warmth to the community, as you grow to love the people you work with. When you volunteer in Africa, youll also meet fellow volunteers from around the globe. With communal meals and movie nights, you can socialise with other volunteering families and create long-lasting friendships.





Protect your Family  Get Insured



Volunteer projects dont include medical or travel insurance. To keep your family safe, a comprehensive family cover is your essential holiday accessory. When you volunteer in Africa, protect your loved one against all traveling mishaps leading up to and during your holiday.



Cancelled flight? Lost baggage? Stolen documents? Medical treatment needed? InsureMore has got you covered. With our personalised policies, you can choose the insurance coverage that suits you at the price that suits you. Choose between our basic, standard or deluxe coverage for you and your partner and well cover your kids for free. With our 24-hour emergency service and simple online claims system, you can rest easy knowing your family is safe and protected.





More information:

http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/Africa



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel insurance policies. For those heading off to volunteer in Africa or for business and holiday travel anywhere else in the world, InsureMore has a policy to suit. Besides offering great deals on travel insurance, Patrick also collects and shares the best free travel competitions to help his clients get the most out of their holidays.

PressRelease by

Insuremore

Date: 11/22/2016 - 16:50

Language: English

News-ID 508626

Character count: 3298

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Insuremore



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease