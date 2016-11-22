BOWMORE Completes Phase 2 Drill Program on its Southern Quebec Quartzite Property

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Bowmore Explorations Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowmore") (TSX VENTURE: BOW)(FRANKFURT: 0B5) is pleased to announce the completion of its phase 2 reconnaissance drill program on its Southern Quebec quartzite property and confirms new zone. The main objective of the program was to follow up on the preliminary drill program done in late 2015, (see New release dated February 5, 2016) and to continue testing the quality of a near-surface horizontal quartzite formation that outcrops over several square kilometers by implementing a widely- spaced shallow drill hole program.

Quebec South Silica Project

The Company holds several silica properties in Quebec, and the "Silica South" property consists of now 72 claims covering approximately 4,370 hectares in the southern part of the province. The property is well located and accessible by paved roads, abundant infrastructure and close to commercial rail and waterways. The objective of phase 2 was to continue to assess the quality, purity and strike length of the known quartzite horizons by completing 12-15 shallow (15-20 metre) vertical drill holes. The program targeted 4 zones including the Ducharme, Rocher, St-Pierre and newly acquire Scottish zone completing 3, 6, 10 and 4 diamond drill holes respectfully.

During the campaign the Company elected to expand the originally planned 12-15 hole program to 23 shallow vertical drill holes to test new horizons in the Rocher and St-Pierre areas. The St-Pierre area is host to two (2) historical silica quarries ("Schink and Arcoite") that operated between 1945 to late 60's producing approximately 700,000 tons of high-purity silica for the ferro-silicon industry. Both historical quarries are within the Company's property boundaries.

Further to testing these new horizons the Company acquired additional ground after reviewing historical (1964) diamond drill records from Canadian Silica Corporation Limited ("Canadian Silica"). Canadian Silica drilled 13 shallow holes at 200 meters intervals, averaging 23 meters in depth over a distance of 1.8 km. The descriptions of the historical drill logs describe the core as being pure white quartzite with minor inclusions within sections 10 to 20 meters thick. The Company decided to twin 3 of the historical holes at the East end of the property and validated the historical logs as being pure white quartzite with minor inclusions. The Company also drilled a step out hole 300 meters to the North-East of the last historical DDH and confirmed the quartzite horizon to be open on strike. The Company established a minimum strike length of 930 meters with a minimum width of 350 meters. Management is presently analyzing core, compiling the results and will make them available as soon as possible. Bowmore continues to invest considerable efforts in researching high-purity silica products and establishing physical and chemical criteria for these specialized high-end markets.

Mr. Paul Dumas, President and CEO of Bowmore Exploration Ltd., stated: "We are pleased to have added an additional silica property with excellent potential to our portfolio and we are looking forward to the results of the recent drill program as we continue to evaluate other silica properties in Quebec and elsewhere in Eastern Canada. The attributes of these properties are the known historical producing quarries within our boundaries, great upside potential with new discovery from the Scottish zone and excellent infrastructure (electricity, paved road access, rail and waterway ports within 26km) that contribute to the project".

BOWMORE is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration in Eastern Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BOW".

