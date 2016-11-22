Druva Simplifies Accessibility of Infrastructure Data Protection on AWS Marketplace

Druva Phoenix on AWS Speeds Acquisition and Deployment of Cloud-Based Data Protection and Information Management for Enterprises

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- today announced the availability of via , dramatically simplifying accessibility and reducing the deployment time for organizations to leverage the cloud for protecting their server infrastructure. The availability of Phoenix on AWS Marketplace provides a cost-effective way for enterprises to use the Phoenix cloud-native solution to unify backup, archival and disaster recovery for server workloads.

"More and more customers demand the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, giving them access to more flexible and cost-efficient pricing. The availability of Druva Phoenix on AWS Marketplace is a significant step forward in making our SaaS services turn-key and accessible to businesses," said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. "With Druva Phoenix now available on AWS Marketplace, we're able to continue to offer a truly disruptive alternative for server data protection for enterprises leveraging the benefits of the cloud."

Now customers can deploy Phoenix directly from AWS Marketplace and benefit from dramatically shorter deployment cycles, removing the burden of legacy infrastructure and lowering total cost of ownership. Phoenix's consumption pricing model leverages automated tiering on AWS while Druva's patented global deduplication and ever-incremental backups dramatically reduce the amount of data stored and overall cost. Druva Phoenix on includes a 15-day free trial and does not require a minimum purchase (AWS services charges may apply).

"AWS Marketplace is designed to transform, accelerate and simplify software procurement and deployment for customers, while reducing costs and ensuring customers only pay for the software they use," said Barry Russell, GM, Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With Druva Phoenix now available on AWS Marketplace, Druva has clearly demonstrated its commitment to providing customers with a simple and flexible purchasing experience, and helping enterprises transform how they manage their information."

With a single dashboard for backup, availability and governance, Druva Phoenix solution is not only designed for today's distributed enterprise server infrastructure, but dramatically reduces the risk, effort and cost of protecting and managing structured and unstructured data. Druva Phoenix is built upon a unique scalable, cloud native architecture that offers substantial cost savings over legacy, on-premises infrastructure for enterprises. These savings are achieved by minimizing network bandwidth consumption and reducing the backup, disaster recovery and archival storage footprint while eliminating the need for expensive hardware and data center facilities.

To see first-hand the benefits of leveraging Druva Phoenix on AWS, Druva will be available for assessments at , taking place Nov. 28 - Dec. 2, 2016 in Las Vegas. To learn more about Druva Phoenix, visit: .

Druva provides cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at



and join the conversation at .

