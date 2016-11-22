MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Host Bob Smith, Lucio Lanza, Dan Rubin in Conversation During REUSE 2016

Conversation Will Explore Why IoT Offers Growth Opportunity for Global IP Business; ESD Alliance to Exhibit, Showcasing Programs, New Initiatives, Growing Membership

Will host Lucio Lanza, managing director of Lanza techVentures, Dan Rubin, general partner of Alloy Ventures, and Bob Smith, the ESD Alliance's executive director, in conversation about the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market during REUSE 2016. The ESD Alliance will exhibit at REUSE, highlighting its programs, new initiatives and growing list of member companies.

The discussion, "IoT: Poised to offer huge growth opportunities for the global IP Business," will be held from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1. REUSE 2016 will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Admittance is free.

Computer History Museum, Mountain View, Calif.

REUSE 2016 is the first of an annual conference and trade show to bring together the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) supply chain and its customers for a full day of everything to do with semiconductor IP.

The , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit

