Xicato and EnOcean to demonstrate BLE Interoperability for Title 24 Compliant Smart Lighting at CES 2017

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 --

"Xicato and EnOcean have been working together for over a year on this project," said Menko de Roos, CEO of Xicato. "The almost simultaneous launch of XIM Gen4 and EnOcean's compatible Bluetooth switch creates instant lighting solutions that meet and transcend building codes to deliver highly customizable, cost-effective, wirelessly controlled lighting environments of all types."

"Xicato and EnOcean share the commitment to industry leadership in wireless lighting control and the Internet of Things (IoT)," says Dr. Wald Siskens, CEO at EnOcean. "The combination of EnOcean's energy harvesting wireless switches with the powerful features of the XIM Gen4 allows users to create and control simple or complex lighting scenes and effects, and enables simple, flexible installation of lighting applications. Our solutions enable wireless, maintenance-free control and eliminate the complexity and cost associated with wired or battery-powered wireless solutions."

Xicato XIM and XTM modules are the light sources of choice for some of the world's finest museums, retail stores, hotels and residences. XIM Gen4 is available in fixtures from several lighting manufacturers, some of which will be part of the demo in the EnOcean booth. XIM Gen4 can be programmed to respond to any combination of Bluetooth Low Energy switches, motion and lux sensors, and even 1-10V or DALI wired control. Groups, scenes, and "states" are easy to program into the XIM's themselves, eliminating the need for dedicated hubs or controllers.

Xicato designs and develops light sources and electronics that enable architects, designers and building managers to create beautiful, smart spaces in which people love to live and work. With thousands of installations around the globe, Xicato continues to be a leading supplier of high quality lighting solutions. Xicato is defining the future of intelligent light sources by integrating electronics, software and connectivity.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Xicato has offices in China, Japan, Europe and the US. For further information visit .

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology marketed under the Dolphin brand. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets maintenance-free wireless sensor solutions for batteryless applications in the Internet of Things, which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes and LED light control. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for a variety of standards. Leading product manufacturers have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for the past 15 years and have installed the products in several hundreds of thousands of buildings around the world.

For more information, please visit .

Image Available:

Gina Klute



EnOcean GmbH

T +49 (0)89 67 34 689-76

M +49 (0)160 908 117 29







Jay Shuler

Director, Product Marketing

Xicato, Inc.

+1 408.505.2844





Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

T +508 353 3777





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3083713



PressRelease by

EnOcean

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 508633

Character count: 4947

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EnOcean

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease