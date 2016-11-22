18th Annual Presentation of the National Ron Wiebe Restorative Justice Award

Edmonton restorative justice thinker, writer, advocate, practitioner, and trainer wins national award

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is pleased to announce that the 2016 National Ron Wiebe Restorative Justice Award was presented to Mr. Alan Edwards at a ceremony held on November 21st in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as part of the 2016 National Restorative Justice Symposium.

Mr. Edwards is a facilitator with CSC's Restorative Opportunities Program and helped initiate restorative justice work in CSC's Prairie Region. Mr. Edwards has worked more than 250 cases involving serious violent crime. He has designed and delivered numerous workshops throughout Canada and the United States encouraging practitioners to deepen their understanding of restorative justice theory.

He also brings an analysis and academic rigour to restorative justice and often challenges the status quo. Alan has authored several papers on restorative justice and violence. Whether it's through his academic writings, his teaching or his mentoring, Alan actively promotes restorative justice principles to strengthen the field and contribute to its long-term viability. Alan's commitment to ethical, research based and effective restorative justice practice is unwavering.

Quick Facts

Quote

"Restorative Justice Week gives us an opportunity to acknowledge those who work in advancing restorative justice. I am proud to congratulate this year's Ron Wiebe Restorative Justice Award recipient, Mr. Alan Edwards. His dedication helps ensure that restorative justice participants are getting the best possible standard of service."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"I would like to congratulate this year's Ron Wiebe Restorative Justice Award recipient, Mr. Alan Edwards. Restorative justice plays a critical role in making offenders accountable and contributes and emphasizes healing in victims and communities. Restorative justice is not only an important part of the correctional process, it is an integral part of CSC's mission."

Don Head, Commissioner, Correctional Service Canada

Associated Links

Contacts:



Media Relations

Correctional Service Canada

613-992-7711





More information:

http://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Correctional Service Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 15:52

Language: English

News-ID 508634

Character count: 4947

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Correctional Service Canada

Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease