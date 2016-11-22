Transcontinental Inc.: Release of Fiscal Year 2016 Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) will release its fiscal 2016 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at , and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2017 fiscal year, for your information:

Contacts:

Shirley Chenny

Advisor, Investor Relations

514 954-4166





More information:

http://www.tctranscontinental.com/home



PressRelease by

Transcontinental Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 508636

Character count: 4947

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Transcontinental Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease