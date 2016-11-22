Transcontinental Inc.: Release of Fiscal Year 2016 Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) will release its fiscal 2016 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at , and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.
The following is the conference call calendar for the 2017 fiscal year, for your information:
Contacts:
Shirley Chenny
Advisor, Investor Relations
514 954-4166
More information:
http://www.tctranscontinental.com/home
Date: 11/22/2016 - 16:00
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Transcontinental Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC
