Plustek launches the eScan A250 network scanner for ISVs and system integrators wishing to add scanning to their business systems

Plustek eScan A250 network attached scanner

(firmenpresse) - London November 22, 2016  Plustek, the Taiwanese photo and document scanner manufacturer, announces today the launch of the eScan A250 - a new version of its network attached document scanner offering 300% higher processing speeds and integration enhancements.



The eScan A250 is primarily designed for systems integrators, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs) who want to easily incorporate a feature-rich standalone scanner into business systems they then provide to their enterprise customers.



The Plustek eScan A250 comes with Wi-Fi and Ethernet built in and an easy customisable open platform API. This offers developers the convenience of integration with the choice to develop apps as a connector that can streamline scanning files directly to any registered document management system or the choice to create a customisable eScan network scanner interface.



Shooping Lin, Plusteks UK sales director, explains, Our architecture means companies can create their own personalised end-user interfaces, configure buttons on the screen and, most importantly, set up scripts and rules to determine how a document or groups of them are then handled and stored once scanned. This is crucial where network scanners are deployed in scale in bigger businesses.



To date, a variety of software firms in the construction, healthcare and accountancy sectors have incorporated Plusteks network scanners as part of end-to-end solutions to help clients boost productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce cost by removing paper from business workflows.



This includes ERP vendor, EasyBuild, who sells its suite of software to the UK construction industry. Plustek network attached scanners are used remotely on building sites so documentation like timesheets and good received notices (GRNs) can be captured and sent back to head offices using Wi-Fi or a VPN connection.



Fast scanning with one-touch job buttons



Compared to the existing model, document processing speeds have been boosted by 300% with the recommended daily volume now 6,000 sheets. The eScan A250 also offers faster colour document scanning at 26 pages per minute (ppm) at 200 dpi  thats up from 4 pages  and equates to a 550% improvement. Black and white and grayscale speeds have doubled to 30 ppm.



In addition, the roller lifetime is 70,000 scans up from 50,000 which results in less maintenance and scanner down-time  ideal for office environments were reliability is key.



The eScan A250 comes with a 7-inch wide built-in colour touch screen and a 50-sheet document feeder designed to take paper from 40 to 157 g/m2 thick. It delivers complete scanning in three simple steps: scanning, viewing (editing if necessary) and saving to a variety of destinations. The complete process can be saved as a job button allowing users to complete repetitive tasks by using the same button. Destinations includes email, mobile, PC, network folders, flash drive, FTP and the cloud. The eScan A250 supports DropBox, Google Drive, Evernote, Box, Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365. The device is also integrated with a variety of document management systems such as FileDirector, InfoRouter, FileBound, Receipt Bank and more.



The scanner also comes with a variety of features to guarantee perfect images once documents are digitised such as punch hole and blank page removal and image enhancement.



Out of the box, a powerful software bundle is provided which includes ABBYY OCR Sprint for PC and Presto! Page Manager for PC.



Pricing and availability

The Plustek eScan A250 network scanner is available today. To discuss pricing and ISV and VAR integration, please contact shooping(at)uk.plustek.com





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Plustek-launches-the-eScan-A250-network-scanner-for-ISVs



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Respected as a world-class imaging and surveillance solutions provider, Plustek Inc. manufactures high-quality, professional scanners as well as security devices for businesses, professionals and consumers.



Founded in 1986, Plustek has developed a broad portfolio of scanners including document, photographic, graphic, ID card, mobile and book scanners. Focusing on meeting customer needs, the company has also developed a server-based File Management System which helps users manage documents by transforming piles of paper into usable and searchable information.



For further information, please visit the web at www.plustek.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Tom Herbst PR

T:07768 145571

Email: tom(at)tomherbstpr.co.uk



Date: 11/22/2016 - 17:56

Language: English

News-ID 508641

Character count: 3867

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 105



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease