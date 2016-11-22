Medifirst Solutions Appoints Bill White to Its Advisory Board

(firmenpresse) - FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Medifirst Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst"), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill White to its Advisory Board. Mr. White will serve as a senior advisor to CEO Bruce J. Schoengood.

Bill White is Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Board Secretary of Intellicheck Mobilisa, a leading software technology company providing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including mobile and handheld, access control and security systems for the commercial, government and military markets. Bill White has more than 28 years of experience in financial management, operations and business development. In addition to his experience as an officer of Intellicheck Mobilisa, he served 11 years as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of FocusMicro, Inc. (FM). As co-founder of FM, Mr. White played an integral role in growing the business from the company's inception to over $36 Million in annual revenue in a five-year period. Mr. White has broad domestic and international experience including managing rapid and significant growth, import/export, implementing tough cost management initiatives, exploiting new growth opportunities, merger and acquisitions, strategic planning, resource allocation, tax compliance and organization development. Prior to co-founding FM, he served 15 years in various financial leadership positions in the government sector.

Mr. White stated, "I'm very excited and pleased to join the Medifirst Solutions Advisory Board. The laser sector within the healthcare industry is booming and The Time Machine Lasers present a unique product with explosive growth potential. I look forward to assisting the company in monetizing its incredible technology." Stated CEO Bruce J. Schoengood, "Bill is a key addition to our team. He brings decades of management experience that will be invaluable to Medifirst as it now enters its sales, marketing and distribution phase. We are honored and excited to have him join our Board as a senior advisor."

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pinpoint accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit for more information.

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

