Promise Technology Launches Pegasus3 Storage Solutions with Thunderbolt(TM)3

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Leading storage technology provider today announced the launch and official Intel® certification for Windows of its with Thunderbolt3. With more than 60 Windows-based computers already shipping with Thunderbolt3 ports, Promise's third generation Pegasus models allow Windows users to take advantage of the blistering throughput rates (up to 40 Gb/s) offered by Thunderbolt 3. Known for being at the forefront of Thunderbolt technology - the company was the first to introduce storage solutions for both Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt2 - Promise's was one of the first Thunderbolt3 storage devices to be previewed at the 2016 NAB Show.

For years, Pegasus has been the first choice for direct-attached storage for professionals requiring reliable, fast connectivity with their workstations. For those using PCs, Promise's Pegasus3 PC Edition boasts twice the bandwidth of its predecessor. Thunderbolt3 delivers the performance needed when working with high-resolution video and rich media content. Video creators, photographers, graphic artists, engineers and more can create, edit, and view live 4K video streams while simultaneously backing up files to the system - all in real time and at lightning-fast speeds. The new Promise Thunderbolt3 solutions are compatible with many of the industry's most popular digital editing platforms, including Adobe and Autodesk.

"Promise Technology's Pegasus Thunderbolt3 products are professional-grade solutions that can help our workstation customers with complex projects that demand expandability in storage and connectivity solutions," said Josh Peterson, vice president of product management, workstations, for HP Inc. "These products are the perfect complement to our new, powerful, , which include two Thunderbolt 3 ports. We're committed to the professional market, and know that our workstation customers can rely on Pegasus products when coupled with the performance and reliability of HP ZBook Mobile Workstations."

The Pegasus3 PC Edition is available in 4-bay, 6-bay and 8-bay configurations preconfigured for Windows. Storage capacity can be expanded by daisy chaining multiple Pegasus3 systems.

"Thunderbolt3 enables new capabilities not possible with other PC I/O technology, leading to strong adoption with the latest generation PCs in the market today," said Jason Ziller, director of Thunderbolt marketing for Intel. "The Pegasus3 from Promise takes full advantage of Thunderbolt3 performance to deliver a compelling workflow for creative professionals."

In order to use a Thunderbolt3 storage system, a Thunderbolt3-enabled laptop or workstation is required. Promise will continue to provide the solutions for users with Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt2-based laptops and workstations.

"High-performance Windows-based PC laptops sporting Thunderbolt3 ports are gaining in popularity, and supporting this growth was top of mind for us as we pushed to be one of the first to market with Thunderbolt3 solutions," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "Promise has established itself as the go-to solution for Thunderbolt storage, and we are extremely proud to lead the way once again in bringing out solutions with the latest generation of Thunderbolt."

Promise will also soon be delivering two Thunderbolt3 networking adapters. The is a compact, bus-powered Thunderbolt3 to NBASE-T adapter that enables computers to connect over Ethernet at 1 Gb/s, 2.5 Gb/s or 5 Gb/s over existing networks or up to 10Gb/s on faster networks. The is a dual-ported Thunderbolt3 to 16G Fiber Channel adapter that enables connection to high speed SANs.

For more information, visit and follow Promise Technology on , or .

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 28 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: .

