Constellation Software's Jonas Operating Group Statement of Intention Not to Make an Offer

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- On November 10, 2016, Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jonas Computing (UK) Limited ("Jonas UK"), part of the Jonas Operating Group ("Jonas Software"), was considering making an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of ServicePower Technologies Plc ("ServicePower") (LON: SVR). Following further discussions, Jonas UK has concluded that it does not intend to make an offer for ServicePower.

About Jonas Software:

Jonas Software operates over 50 independently managed software companies around the world, providing them with the strategic guidance and financial security required to be leaders in their respective markets. With our roots formed in the Construction and Club Management markets, our reach has grown extensively within the Hospitality and Industrial verticals, and today we are proud to supply industry leading enterprise management software and related services to 17 vertical markets.

About Constellation Software:

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Date: 11/22/2016 - 16:59
