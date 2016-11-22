SuperSonic Imagine to Present Newly Upgraded Aixplorer(R) Ultrasound Platform at RSNA 2016

Recently FDA cleared Aixplorer to showcase latest innovations and improvements for radiologists

(firmenpresse) - AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- SuperSonic Imagine (EURONEXT PARIS: SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will feature the new version of Aixplorer® at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, November 27 to December 2. The newly released upgrade to Aixplorer, which was recently FDA approved, has the only UltraFast ultrasound system, enhanced performance, workflow and efficiency, while providing both impeccable image quality and unprecedented ultrasound innovations. Attendees are invited to visit SuperSonic Imagine's booth #8133 at North Hall B during the RSNA Annual Meeting.

"We are excited to introduce attendees to Aixplorer's new capabilities such as the new TriVu real-time simultaneous mode with B-mode, ShearWave Elastography (SWE) and color flow imaging, an exclusive feature that combines anatomical imaging with functional imaging," said Jacques Souquet, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SuperSonic Imagine. "We are also proud to report that 16 abstracts from clinical research studies using SuperSonic Imagine's technology will be presented throughout the conference. It includes for the first time the presentation of the results of the BE3 Breast Multicenter Study* conducted in China and launched two years ago."

Aixplorer's latest version demonstrates advancements in several respects. The new comprehensive breast package, a combination of new probes designed especially for breast imaging resulting in a substantially improved B-mode image quality and three essential innovations to aid visualization: SWE to improve ultrasound specificity, 3D Ultrasound for a color-coded map of tissue stiffness, and the unique TriVu mode combining breast anatomy, flow information and tissue stiffness in a single acquisition.

Aixplorer upgrade allows physicians to now use the Angio PL.U.S. - PLanewave UltraSensitive Imaging, feature for abdominal, vascular and gynecologic applications, in addition to its original uses for breast, thyroid and musculoskeletal imaging. Angio PL.U.S. Doppler has advanced color sensitivity and spatial resolution as well as exceptional 2D imaging. The upgraded new research package helps physicians perform pre-clinical or clinical research with exclusive modes such as SWE.

SuperSonic Imagine will demonstrate to RSNA attendees its Fusion, Navigation & Needle Guidance technology. Aixplorer's new fusion and navigation features enable users to fuse real-time ultrasound images with magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography and 3D ultrasound, as well as with other exclusive Aixplorer modes such as SWE, Angio PL.U.S. or TriVu. This combined visualization is designed to leverage the simultaneous real-time benefits of multiple modalities for exams in complex cases, as well as for interventional imaging such as biopsy guidance or therapy such as RF ablation.

For the first time at RSNA, SuperSonic Imagine will perform live demonstrations with models at the booth.

* Drs. Xi Lin, Anhua Li and Cai Chang will present the results of the breast study entitled, "Assessment of Shear Wave Elastography in the Ultrasonic Diagnosis of Breast Cancer in Chinese Patients: The BE3 Multicenter Study of 2,262 Masses."

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and more recently TriVu.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to .

