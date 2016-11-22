Digital Ally, Inc. to Present at LD MICRO "Main Event" Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2016

(firmenpresse) - LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. The conference, which will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which is located at 11461 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, will feature 200 small/micro-cap companies and is expected to host more than 1,000 portfolio managers, research analysts and other investors.

The presentation by Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Heckman, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 in Track 1. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD MICRO representative or Eric Lahiji at .

LD MICRO is an investment newsletter firm that focuses on finding undervalued companies in the micro-cap space. Since 2002, the firm has published reports on select companies throughout the year. The firm also hosts the LD MICRO "Main Event" Investor Conference for investors in December of each year.

Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end hardware and software solution. The company's product lines include in-car audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. For news and information please visit or follow us on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and Facebook





