Toy Sales to Surge in Strong U.S. Holiday Retail Season, even as Black Friday Excitement Fades - BMO Experts

- Holiday shopping season seen vibrant amid job and wage growth - Toys experiencing a fifth consecutive year of growth - American retail sales (excluding autos and gas stations) expected to rise 4 percent year over year this holiday season - Retailers' early sale promotions reduce some excitement around Black Friday

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- BMO analysts and economists are forecasting a robust U.S. holiday shopping season, with a third straight year of above-average toy sales growth as Americans look forward to rising purchasing power.

At the same time, Black Friday appears to be losing some of its prominence as the biggest shopping day in the United States this year amid increased year-round sale activity, extended promotions, e-commerce and stores opening on Thanksgiving Day.

"Looking at Black Friday, excitement has ebbed in recent years," said Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist, BMO Capital Markets. "As retailers offer promotions earlier each year, optimize other holidays for retail opportunity and utilize e-commerce, Black Friday may no longer be the biggest shopping day, in terms of sales and customer visits, in the United States."

BMO analysts and economists say factors ranging from wage growth to consumer habits, consistent job numbers and even the U.S. election should help drive a strong holiday shopping season this year.

"The impact of the recent U.S. election, especially the much-talked-about promise of sizeable tax cuts under the new administration, is contributing to the optimism we see from consumers," said Sal Guatieri, Senior Economist, BMO Capital Markets. "Overall, we should see U.S. retail sales - excluding autos and gas stations - grow at a solid 4 percent rate this holiday season."

BMO Senior Toys and Leisure Analyst Gerrick Johnson expects toys sales to experience a fifth consecutive year of growth in 2016, marking the third consecutive year of above-average growth.

"The trend of families coming together is contributing to a strong holiday season for toy sales, especially in board games and construction," said Johnson. "As Americans put a priority on family time, and parents push back against screen-based activities, the toy industry has continued to benefit from innovation. As better entertainment-related toys are being created, we are seeing the fifth consecutive year of toy sales growth and the third consecutive year of above average growth."

BMO Capital Markets analysts and economists forecast the following trends ahead of the U.S. holiday shopping season:

Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist and Sal Guatieri, Senior Economist, BMO Capital Markets:

Gerrick Johnson, Analyst, Toys and Leisure

