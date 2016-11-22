First GREEN Bank Expands Across Central Florida with Opening of New Altamonte Springs Branch

Values-based bank spreads its mission with a new branch constructed using the latest in sustainable building innovations

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- , a local bank with a global mission, today announces the opening of its newest Central Florida branch in Altamonte Springs. Located at 803 North State Road 434 Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, the new branch features several "GREEN-ovations" to attain the highest possible Green Globes Certification, LEED Certification and Energy Star Certification.

The Altamonte Springs location is First GREEN Bank's seventh location, proving that the bank's mission to do the right thing for the planet, its customers, the community and its shareholders is resonating with Floridians. The new branch provides Altamonte Springs residents with the same quality customer service and values-based offerings that customers in its other Florida locations, including Clermont, Fort Lauderdale, Mount Dora, Orlando, Ormond Beach and Winter Park, currently enjoy.

"Since launching First GREEN Bank in 2009, during one of the worst recessions in American history, we have led an impactful and successful charge to prove that there is a better way to do businesses -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible," said Keith Costello, CEO of First Green Bank. "The Altamonte Springs branch mirrors that mission and offer customers services that promote sustainability including discount financing for electric vehicles and reduced interest rates on commercial real estate loans that meet environmentally-friendly LEED certification."

Some of the "GREEN-ovations" for the Altamonte Springs branch include low-voltage LED lighting, a rainwater harvesting system, complimentary charging stations for electric vehicles and new and more efficient windows. The new location also contains enough solar panels to be considered a "Net-Zero" building -- a standard where the total amount of energy used in the building is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.

"Through the development of the Altamonte Springs branch, we have made it a priority to implement our values-based approach to banking in every detail of construction," said Ken LaRoe, founder of First GREEN Bank. "Every First GREEN Bank building is either built or converted to the highest level of sustainability possible, and we plan to continue to guide our business by the desire to do the right thing for the planet, people, community and bank shareholders."

The Altamonte Springs' branch hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m.to 5:30 p.m. For more information, please visit .

Since its opening in 2009, First GREEN Bank has led an impactful and successful charge to prove there is a better way to do business -- one that is financially, environmentally and socially responsible. Inspired by Ben & Jerry's mission of incorporating a strong sense of social responsibility into its business, founder Ken LaRoe and CEO Keith Costello are the only two leaders and friends in the banking industry to promote environmentally responsible behavior through its own business and employees. LaRoe and Costello coincidentally hold the last and second to last bank charter in the state of Florida and, together, plan to use that certification to promote their global mission.

Headquartered in Orlando, with additional locations in Mount Dora, Clermont, Ormond Beach, Winter Park and, most recently, Fort Lauderdale, First GREEN Bank offers personal and commercial banking services such as loans, mortgages, checking and savings, CDs, IRAs and money markets.

To find out more about First GREEN Bank, visit .

