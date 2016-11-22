Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Make an Announcement Regarding Wapikoni Mobile
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Ottawa on Wednesday to announce Canada 150 funding for Wapikoni Mobile. The funding will support the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Contacts: Pierre-Olivier Herbert Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage 819-997-7788
Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155
