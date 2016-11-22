AppSense Named Citrix Ready Partner of the Month

AppSense User Environment Management and Endpoint Security Solution DesktopNow Verified for XenApp, XenDesktop and Citrix Cloud Environments

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- , now a part of , and the leading provider of User Environment Management solutions for the secure endpoint, today announced that it has been named by Citrix® as Citrix Ready® Partner of the Month for November 2016. Delivering integrated workspace management control and performance optimization for Citrix environments, has been verified for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.6 and Citrix Cloud environments.

AppSense is proud to have been selected as Citrix Ready Partner of the Month from more than 1,000 Citrix Ready Independent Software Vendors. Since 1999, AppSense has provided technology solutions that enable users to work more efficiently in XenApp, XenDesktop and Citrix Cloud environments. AppSense extends the Citrix infrastructure by providing additional levels of personalization, performance and endpoint security.

"AppSense is a Citrix Ready Partner that enhances the user experience and improves endpoint security across physical, virtual and cloud desktops for our mutual customers," said Siddharth Rabindran, Director at Citrix Ready. "We are pleased to name them Citrix Ready Partner of the month for November 2016. Together, we are enhancing the performance, security and control of Citrix desktops to provide the user experience customers desire."

"The Citrix Ready Program is a valued platform for customers looking to embrace the solutions that will truly enrich their Citrix environment," said Steve Morton, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, LANDESK. "We are pleased to be named Citrix Ready Partner of the Month and look to many more years of collaborating with Citrix on the delivery of integrated and validated solutions that will further the adoption and use of Citrix solutions worldwide."

AppSense DesktopNow integrates into the Citrix technology stack to give IT teams unmatched control. Key benefits include:

Contextual user and application control for NetScaler connections

Reduced image complexity to expand use of Citrix Provisioning Services

Adaptable policies based on Citrix-reported client attributes

Citrix vDisk awareness to apply persistent disks to non-persistent virtual desktops

For more information on using AppSense solutions with Citrix, visit the Citrix Ready Marketplace.

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner eco-system, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability. Learn more at .

Copyright © 2016 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix®, Citrix Ready® and XenApp® are trademarks of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

AppSense is the leading provider of User Environment Management solutions for the secure endpoint. The technology allows IT to secure and simplify workspace control at scale across physical, virtual and cloud-delivered desktops. AppSense solutions have been deployed by 3,600 enterprises worldwide to nine million endpoints. AppSense is now a part of the family with offices around the world. For more information, please visit .

Copyright © 2016, LANDESK. All rights reserved.

