RMG Partners with Leading Telecommunications Retailer in GCC

Interactive digital screens and innovative technology inspire a retail experience of the future

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN), or , a leading provider in technology-driven visual communications announces the latest advancements in digital retail with the launch of one of largest standalone stores in the outlet chain.

RMG has provided over 1,000 screens, media players, RMG's proprietary Content Management Software, implementation services and ongoing maintenance for these all stores.

The store's recent launch in October was a significant milestone for both companies and their longstanding partnership. The digital signage retail project, led by RMG, directly supports the retailers new concept store initiative designed to transform the traditional retail experience. RMG provided solutions ranging from concept to installation of interactive and non-interactive video walls, media player deployment, content creation, content management and daily optimization of all digital technology.

As a result of the rollout, customers have an exciting opportunity to interact with modern, multi-touch digital displays for an enriched and user-friendly experience, all with the goal to drive sales.

"Hitting this milestone proudly represents one of the most innovative and largest retail deployments in the Middle East for RMG," said Joe Rabah, Managing Director, Middle East. "RMG stepped up to an extraordinary challenge and we were able to successfully implement an end-to-end solution."

Robert Michelson, Chief Executive Officer and President of RMG, indicated, "The solution and implementation was not only noteworthy to the Middle East, this solution is one of the most advanced digital retail solutions delivered anywhere globally."

To date, RMG is managing hundreds of media players and over 1,000 high-tech digital screens across all stores. RMG will continue the rollout across additional stores through 2017.

RMG configured all media players, digital displays and for the retailer's showrooms resulting in one of the largest retail deployments in the middle east

"RMG's team completed the build out with a quick turnaround ahead of schedule and with positive results," said Michelson. "Our innovative vision and evolving client relationship can potentially transform retail experiences of today with an outcome beneficial to consumers."

For additional information, visit:

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency, and engagement through intelligent digital signage messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications, and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit rmgnetworks.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "develop," "position," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our success in implementing projects such as Etisalat's, expected future operating results, such as generating product revenue therefrom, developing new content, new technology or solutions, new positioning, our ability to win new customers and our ability to appeal to new market segments. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

