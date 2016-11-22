Scripted Original Series "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" Greenlit for Second Season on BBC America

Season two of 'Dirk Gently' will return with 10 episodes and premiere in 2017 and is a co-production of AMC STUDIOS, IDEATE MEDIA, IDW ENTERTAINMENT, with CIRCLE OF CONFUSION producing for BBC AMERICA

, President of BBC AMERICA, commented, "Outlandishly different, Dirk Gently has hit a sweet spot with BBCA fans. With Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett's chemistry as oddball detective/sidekick duo, and our creators promising ever greater genius-weird cosmic mystery in the next case, we're happy to announce more of this truly original and entertaining show."

The series is set in the unexpected world of the hyper, absurd, eponymous detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett). Dirk Gently, is a serialized comedic thriller that follows the bizarre adventures of eccentric "holistic" detective Dirk Gently and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood), as they wend their way through one big, seemingly insane mystery a season, crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth.

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is a co-production of AMC Studios, IDEATE MEDIA and IDW Entertainment, with Circle of Confusion producing for BBC AMERICA. writes and executive produces the series with serving as executive producer and showrunner. and for IDEATE MEDIA executive produce along with and for IDW Entertainment and and for Circle of Confusion.

BBC AMERICA's robust slate of originals continue through the new year with upcoming premieres including the Doctor Who Christmas Special on December 25 and Planet Earth II on January 28. The fifth and final season of hit series Orphan Black is currently in production and will premiere in 2017.

Created in 1998, BBC AMERICA is a hub of innovative, culturally contagious programming like the ground-breaking un-scripted series Top Gear, the top-rated science-fiction phenomenon Doctor Who, and the fan-favorite Orphan Black. The influential network has been the launch pad for talent including Ricky Gervais, Gordon Ramsay, and Graham Norton -- all adopted as American pop culture icons. A joint venture between BBC Worldwide (the commercial arm of the BBC) and AMC Networks, BBCA has attracted both critical acclaim and major awards including five Emmy® Awards, five Golden Globes® and 12 Peabody Awards. The irrepressible network has garnered one of cable's most curious, educated and affluent audiences, with many properties boasting super-fan levels of engagement. Available on cable and satellite TV, BBC AMERICA broadcasts in both standard and high-definition, is available On Demand across all major digital platforms and offers full episodes online at bbcamerica.com.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery.

IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands, including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel by bestselling sci-fi author William Gibson.

IDW Publishing is also home to the acclaimed and award-winning imprints: Top Shelf Productions, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment currently serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based the best seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett, and Brooklyn Animal Control for USA Network.

Comments on this PressRelease