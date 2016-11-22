Atomera Incorporated to Present at Upcoming Financial Conference

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will speak at the following investor conference.

The Drexel Hamilton 2016 Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2016 in New York, NY. A presentation is scheduled for 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be audio webcast, which can be accessed at on the investor page. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at

Nick Kormeluk

Investor Relations

949.500.0003





More information:

http://www.atomera.com



PressRelease by

Atomera

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 508679

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Atomera

Stadt: LOS GATOS, CA





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease