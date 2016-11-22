       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Electronic Components


Atomera Incorporated to Present at Upcoming Financial Conference

ID: 508679
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will speak at the following investor conference.

The Drexel Hamilton 2016 Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2016 in New York, NY. A presentation is scheduled for 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be audio webcast, which can be accessed at on the investor page. This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at

Nick Kormeluk
Investor Relations
949.500.0003



More information:
http://www.atomera.com



Keywords (optional):

atomera, present, atom, semiconductor-materials, iot, drexel-hamilton, moores-law,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/22/2016 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 508679
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Atomera
Stadt: LOS GATOS, CA


Number of hits: 73

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Electronic Components




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.660
Registriert Heute: 24
Registriert Gestern: 22
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 194


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z