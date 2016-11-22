Teles Properties Hosts Music for Relief Event at Impressive Brentwood Listing

Star-Studded Event Celebrated the Life-Saving Solar Suitcase and Mercedes-AMG's Contribution to the Cause

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA and PACIFIC PALISADES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- had the distinct honor of hosting Linkin Park, along with friends and supporters of the band's non-profit organization, , for a star-studded event on Nov. 14 at one of its in Brentwood, Calif. listed by Teles agents, Ernie Carswell and Oliver Mossi.

In celebration of the life-saving Solar Suitcase -- which provides reliable solar lights to health workers in third-world countries -- and Mercedes-AMG's contribution of 50 units to health clinics in Nigeria, the red carpet event aimed to educate guests -- which included Mike D, Kelly Rowland, Eric Roberts and the Mercedes-AMG team -- on the ways in which Solar Suitcases dramatically reduces maternal mortality in addition to other benefits.

"Music for Relief is grateful to Teles Properties for its generous support of our Solar Suitcase program bringing light to health clinics in Africa," says COO of Music for Relief, Whitney Showler. "The incredibly beautiful venue was the perfect setting to attract new supporters to our cause."

The 130 South Burlingame Ave. property boasts seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and sits on a lavish 23,220 sq. ft. lot allowing for a field-size yard, putting green, saltwater pool and lanai. The secure, private estate also features a double living room, music room, library and the highest level of craftsmanship from full home automation to premium brand appliances.

Besides hosting the event at this beautiful listing, Teles provided support throughout the evening by overseeing set-up, check-in and demonstration of a virtual reality system.

"Having the opportunity to partner with such an inspiring non-profit organization like Music for Relief is a great honor," says Teles co-president, Peter Hernandez. "Our business has always been centered around people -- and it is profound and eye-opening that something as simple as providing adequate lighting can save thousands and thousands of lives."

Founded by the band Linkin Park in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Music for Relief organizes benefit concerts, online auctions and events with multi-platinum musicians and celebrities to help rebuild and donate supplies to people in need. For more information about Music for Relief and Solar Suitcases, visit .

Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to .

