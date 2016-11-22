HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2016 Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2016 GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.53, above the previously provided outlook of $1.46 to $1.49 per share

Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $1.60, within the previously provided outlook of $1.59 to $1.62 per share

Fiscal 2016 net revenue of $48.2 billion, down 6% (down 2% in constant currency) from the prior-year period

Fiscal 2016 net cash provided by operating activities of $3.2 billion

Fiscal 2016 returned $2.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.30, above the previously provided outlook of $0.22 to $0.25 per share

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.36, within the previously provided outlook of $0.34 to $0.37 per share

Fourth quarter net revenue of $12.5 billion, up 2% (up 4% in constant currency) from the prior-year period

Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 billion

Fourth quarter returned $214 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends

HP Inc. ("HP") announced fiscal 2016 net revenue of $48.2 billion, down 6% (down 2% in constant currency) from the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2016 GAAP diluted net earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations was $1.53, down from $2.02 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $1.46 to $1.49. Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $1.60, up from $1.46 in the prior-year period and within the previously provided outlook of $1.59 to $1.62. Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax adjustments of $121 million, or $0.07 per share, related to restructuring and other charges, acquisition and other related charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits) and net tax indemnification amounts.

Fourth quarter net revenue was $12.5 billion, up 2% (up 4% in constant currency) from the prior-year period.

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations was $0.30, down from $0.83 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $0.22 to $0.25. Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.36, up from $0.30 in the prior-year period and within the previously provided outlook of $0.34 to $0.37. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax adjustments of $101 million, or $0.06 per share, related to defined benefit plan settlement charges, acquisition and other related charges, restructuring and other charges, non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits) and net tax indemnification amounts.

"We delivered on our full year financial commitments and executed well on our strategy to protect our core, drive growth and invest in our future all while taking cost out of the business," said Dion Weisler, President and CEO, HP Inc. "As we've proved quarter over quarter, we are confident in our abilities to execute and deliver, while making business decisions focused on the long-term success for the company."

HP's net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $0.7 billion. Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $4.1 billion, unchanged quarter over quarter at 30 days. Inventory ended the quarter at $4.5 billion, up 2 days quarter over quarter to 39 days. Accounts payable ended the quarter at $11.1 billion, up 2 days quarter over quarter to 98 days.

HP's dividend payment of $0.124 per share in the fourth quarter resulted in cash usage of $0.2 billion. HP also utilized $2 million of cash during the quarter to settle the repurchase of approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock in the open market. HP exited the quarter with $6.3 billion in gross cash, which includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and certain liquid long-term investments.

HP generated $3.2 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and $2.8 billion of free cash flow in fiscal 2016. Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities and net investments in property, plant and equipment of $0.4 billion. HP utilized almost $1.2 billion of cash during fiscal 2016 to repurchase approximately 100 million shares of common stock in the open market. When combined with the almost $0.9 billion of cash used to pay dividends in fiscal 2016, HP returned 72% of its free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2016.

Personal Systems net revenue was up 4% year over year (up 5% in constant currency) with a 4.3% operating margin. Commercial net revenue increased 3% and Consumer net revenue increased 7%. Total units were up 5% with Notebooks units up 9% and Desktops units up 1%.

Printing net revenue was down 8% year over year (down 6% in constant currency) with a 14.0% operating margin. Total hardware units were up 1% from the prior-year period, with Commercial hardware units up 10% and Consumer hardware units down 3%. Supplies net revenue was down 12% (down 10% in constant currency).

For the fiscal 2017 first quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.36 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.38. Fiscal 2017 first quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.02 per diluted share, primarily related to items such as restructuring and other charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges/(credits), non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits), net tax indemnification amounts, net valuation allowances and separation taxes and adjustments, acquisition and other related charges and amortization of intangible assets.

For fiscal 2017, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.57 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65. Fiscal 2017 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude $0.08 per diluted share, primarily related to items such as restructuring and other charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges/(credits), non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits), net tax indemnification amounts, net valuation allowances and separation taxes and adjustments, acquisition and other related charges and amortization of intangible assets.

To supplement HP's consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, HP provides net revenue on a constant currency basis, as well as non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, free cash flow and gross cash financial measures. HP also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which HP's management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind HP's decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which HP's management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why HP's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" after the tables below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net revenue, operating profit, operating margin, net earnings from continuing operations, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, net cash provided by operating activities or cash and cash equivalents prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including the execution of the restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, net revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of HP's products and the delivery of HP's services effectively; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015, HP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended January 31, 2016, April 30, 2016 and July 31, 2016, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this release, including any tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While HP believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HP's Investor Relations website at contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

To supplement HP's consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, HP provides net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, free cash flow and gross cash. HP also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables above or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release.

Net revenue on a constant currency basis assumes no change in the foreign exchange rate from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined to exclude the effects of any amounts relating to restructuring and other charges, the amortization of intangible assets, non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits) and net tax indemnification amounts. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share consist of net earnings from continuing operations or diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations excluding those same charges. In addition, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share are adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each non-GAAP item and other tax benefits or charges as a consequence of the Separation. HP's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating HP's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as HP's performance relative to its competitors. HP's management also uses these non-GAAP measures to further its own understanding of HP's segment operating performance. HP believes that excluding the items mentioned above from these non-GAAP financial measures allows HP's management to better understand HP's consolidated financial performance in relation to the operating results of HP's segments, as HP's management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, HP's management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons:

Restructuring and other charges are (i) costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to employee termination costs and benefits, costs of real estate consolidation and other non-labor charges; and (ii) other charges include non-recurring costs that are distinct from ongoing operational costs. HP excludes these restructuring and other costs (and any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures because it believes that these historical costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance or comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

HP incurs cost related to its acquisitions, most of which are treated as non-cash or non-capitalized expenses. The charges are direct expenses such as professional fees and retention costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. Because non-cash or non-capitalized acquisition and other related charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of HP's acquisitions, HP believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's past operating performance.

HP incurs charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets. Those charges are included in HP's GAAP earnings from operations, operating margin, net earnings from continuing operations and diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of HP's acquisitions and any related impairment charges. Consequently, HP excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

Non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits) includes certain market-related factors such as interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains or losses, and impacts from other market-related factors associated with our defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. The market-driven retirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the changes in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance and HP considers these adjustments to be outside the operational performance of the business. Non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits) also include certain plan curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits related to HP's defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. HP believes that eliminating such adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and provides better transparency into the segment operating results.

As part of the Separation, HP evaluates all tax uncertain positions to determine the net indemnification amounts under the Tax Matters Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and records the adjustments as tax indemnification amounts. HP excludes these adjustments for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

HP incurred defined plan benefit settlement charges relating to U.S. HP pension plan. The charges are associated with the net settlement and remeasurement resulting from voluntary lump sum payments offered to certain terminated vested participants. HP excludes these charges for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of HP's current operating performance and comparisons to HP's operating performance in other periods.

As part of the Separation, HP recorded several Separation-related items including: the reversal of a previously recorded valuation allowance, the write-off of specific deferred taxes providing no continued benefit to HP and the entry of certain Separation-related deferred tax expense. HP believes that eliminating these amounts for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net earnings facilitates a more meaningful comparison of HP's net earnings to other periods, as HP's management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results.

Gross cash is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments and certain long-term investments that may be liquidated within 90 days pursuant to the terms of existing put options or similar rights. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for investments in property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. HP's management uses gross cash and free cash flow for the purpose of determining the amount of cash available for investment in HP's businesses, repurchasing stock and other purposes. HP's management also uses gross cash and free cash flow to evaluate HP's historical and prospective liquidity. Because gross cash includes liquid assets that are not included in GAAP cash and cash equivalents, HP believes that gross cash provides a helpful assessment of HP's liquidity. Because free cash flow includes the effect of investments in property, plant and equipment and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment that are not reflected in GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, HP believes that free cash flow provides a more accurate and complete assessment of HP's liquidity and capital resources.

These non-GAAP financial measures may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of HP's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are:

Items such as amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting HP's cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this change in value is not included in non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the change in value of those intangible assets.

Items such as restructuring and other charges, non-operating retirement-related charges/(credits), net tax indemnification amounts, defined benefit plan settlement charges/(credits), net valuation allowance, acquisition and other related charges, separation taxes and adjustments that are excluded from non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and cash flows.

HP may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure.

Other companies may calculate the non-GAAP financial measures differently than HP, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

HP compensates for the limitations on its use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. HP also provides robust and detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure within this news release and in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and HP encourages investors to review those reconciliations carefully.

HP believes that providing net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, free cash flow and gross cash to investors in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by HP's management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see HP's results "through the eyes" of management. HP further believes that providing this information better enables HP's investors to understand HP's operating performance and financial condition and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by HP's management to evaluate and measure such performance and financial condition. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of HP's operating performance with the performance of other companies in HP's industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner.

© Copyright 2016 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

