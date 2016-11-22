Nesscap Energy Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results for Ultracapacitor Products

(firmenpresse) - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Nesscap Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Nesscap") (TSX VENTURE: NCE), a global leader in research, development and manufacturing of ultracapacitor products, today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2016.

Revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016 improved to USD 5.7 million, representing an 18% increase compared to USD 4.8 million in the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to higher demand from customers in the renewable energy and automotive sectors. Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2016, ending September 30, 2016, increased by 18% to USD 15.0 million compared to USD 12.7 million in the same nine-month period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was 12.6% compared to 13.2% in the same period one year ago. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the variation in the mix of products and a reduction in price on certain products relative to the same period in the previous year. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 was 18.2% compared to 10.9% in the same nine-month period last year.

Net loss for the quarter was USD 0.9 million or USD 0.002 per share compared to a net loss of USD 0.7 million or USD 0.002 per share in the same period in fiscal 2015. The change in net loss was mainly due to an increase in foreign currency losses relative to the same period in the previous year.

At September 30, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents equal to USD 2.1 million and working capital of USD 5.3 million.

"Our previous two quarters represent the highest 6-month combined revenue in the Company's history," said Jim Zuidema, Chief Executive Officer of Nesscap. "To enable further growth, we are in the process of adding production capacity for our previously announced XP small cell products and our recently announced 3V 3400 N60 product. Additional developments are ongoing to further enhance our product portfolio and sustain technology leadership in the market."

The financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and related MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and can be found at .

Outlook

Nesscap is committed to continuing its efforts to develop "best in class" ultracapacitor cells and modules to better serve the growing and increasingly diverse market for alternative energy storage and power delivery solutions. The Company continues to invest in new technology, direct and indirect sales channels, market development, and production capacity. The Company will continue to focus on its largest current markets in Europe and China while working to develop the more emerging markets throughout the rest of the world. The Company plans to increase its brand recognition and strengthen its position as one of the key technology leaders in the ultracapacitor industry.

About Nesscap

Since its inception in 1999, Nesscap Energy Inc. has become an award winning global leader in technology innovation and product development of ultracapacitors. Attributes of the ultracapacitor allow for the technology to be used in applications where power, life cycle requirements, or environmental conditions limit the suitability of batteries or capacitors. Nesscap products are available in both cells and modules and are used to enhance the performance of modern applications ranging from portable electronic devices to high performance windmills and high-tech 'green' cars. Nesscap features the widest array of standard commercial products in the market from 3 farads to 6200 farads with industry recognized alternative organic electrolytes. Customers of the Company are active in the transportation, renewable energy, industrial, and consumer markets. Technical and sales information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Comments on this PressRelease