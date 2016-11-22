Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of Third Quarter Fiscal 2016 Financial Results Over the Internet

(firmenpresse) - LYNNWOOD, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced that the Company's conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and November sales results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at . To listen to the webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register and download any necessary software.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of October 29, 2016 we operated 688 stores, including 608 in the United States, 47 in Canada, and 28 in Europe and 5 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at , and .

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337



ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200

PressRelease by

Zumiez

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 21:05

Language: English

News-ID 508687

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Zumiez

Stadt: LYNNWOOD, WA





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease