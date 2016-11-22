Snowflake Reduces Data Warehouse Storage Pricing by 23 Percent

As promised, Snowflake matches Amazon's latest cloud storage price reduction, lowering Snowflake's price by a total of 80 percent over the past month

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- , the data warehouse built for the cloud, today announces an additional 23 percent price reduction for its compressed cloud storage. This represents Snowflake's second price reduction in a month. With today's reduction, Snowflake customers have experienced an 80 percent total price reduction in the past 33 days.

The smallest organizations to the largest enterprises continue to benefit from Snowflake's customer-centric strategy of enabling them to affordably store all of their data in one location. Snowflake already delivers the only data warehouse built for the cloud with unmatched performance, concurrency and simplicity. With these further price reductions, Snowflake remains the most affordable data warehouse.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Snowflake's cloud storage provider, on Monday announced new pricing for its S3 Standard Storage. Snowflake, as previously promised, has lowered its own storage pricing to match Amazon's. This continues Snowflake's strategy as the first data warehouse solution provider, cloud or on-premises, to provide customers the true cost benefits of cloud object storage.

From December 1, 2016, Snowflake's new US storage pricing will:

Reduce compressed capacity storage pricing to $23/TB/month -- a 23 percent savings.

Reduce compressed on-demand storage pricing to $40/TB/month -- a 20 percent savings.

Effectively reduce uncompressed storage pricing to $5/TB/month or less (assuming 5x compression).

In October, Snowflake announced significant price reductions for its US storage, matching Amazon's prices. With Monday's additional pricing announcement, Snowflake customers have received significant total price reductions over the past month:

80 percent savings for compressed capacity storage

73 percent savings for compressed on-demand storage

Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia said in October that Snowflake would pass onto customers the savings of any future storage price reductions from Amazon. Today, Snowflake has made good on that promise and will do so for all future price changes. "From day one, Snowflake's architecture was designed to deliver the best technology and the best pricing," Muglia said. "Snowflake enables customers to dial their storage and compute up and down with the click of a button so they only pay for what they use. Snowflake is the most affordable data warehouse in the world, allowing customers to store all their data in one location, while reaping the benefits of the most powerful and easy-to-use data warehouse solution on the market."

In addition to Snowflake's US pricing, Snowflake announces new pricing for its recent EU (Frankfurt) data storage deployment:

Reduce compressed capacity storage pricing to $24.50/TB/month -- a 24 percent savings.

Reduce compressed on-demand storage pricing to $45/TB/month -- an 18 percent savings.

Effectively reduce uncompressed storage pricing to $5/TB/month or less (assuming 5x compression).

To read more about Snowflake's significant role in enabling the data-driven economy through technology and pricing, .

Snowflake Computing:

Snowflake Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Google+:

Snowflake is hiring:

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at .

Jim Dvorak



Kulesa Faul for Snowflake Computing

(415) 735-1622





More information:

http://www.snowflake.net/



PressRelease by

Snowflake Computing

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 23:12

Language: English

News-ID 508705

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Snowflake Computing

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease