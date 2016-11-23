Oakwood Studios Singapore Redefines the Serviced Apartment Experience with Curated Art Pieces and Quirky Design

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- With stylish apartments and quirky unexpected touches, Oakwood Studios Singapore redefines the serviced apartment experience. The first Oakwood-branded serviced apartment in Singapore will open its doors in mid-December 2016 with curated spaces for creators to work, live and connect in.

In its first-of-its-kind collaboration, Oakwood Studios Singapore will feature a bespoke curation of art photography by LUMAS Gallery. The Gallery, which is located along the Orchard shopping belt in Paragon near the serviced apartment, provided the direction on works from well-known photographers and artists such as Erwin Blumenfeld, Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Edward Kasper, Thierry Noir and Joe McDermott.

Art pieces will be refreshed at the lounge to ensure an element of "newness" and surprise to returning residents and can be purchased through an innovative service concept. Adding on to its creative and entrepreneurial spirit, the serviced apartment will also host art showcases within its intimate spaces.

The redefining of the serviced apartment experience at Oakwood Studios Singapore ranges from art to unexpected design elements and technology. All 98 apartments and common spaces are furnished with tech-enabled amenities, vibrant design elements, and snippets of fun. Guests can look forward to surprises at the brand new serviced apartment, however Oakwood remains tight-lipped for now.

For a limited time only, kick off your heels and kiss goodbye to the expected with a special opening rate of S$199+ per night. This introductory pricing is available for stays until 31 January 2017.

