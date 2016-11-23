Best Christmas Gift Ideas for a Guy, reported by National Digital Marketing Expert, Jeff Turnbow

(firmenpresse) - Southaven, MS - National Digital Marketing Consultant, Jeff Turnbow, reports that shoppers are opening their wallets this Christmas - but the question is, what does a Guy want?



The National Retail Federation is projecting a 3.6% increase in sales this year, so higher price point items are positioned to reap the rewards.



New brands for comfy casual athletic apparel are gaining steam among American shoppers, making it an on-trend gift this season. UNCL is an up and coming American brand and making serious traction on social media with comfort seekers. Sporting a higher price tag than Nike, Under Armor, or Adidas, UNCL pieces call for prices around $150.



Shaving is expensive and frequent trips to buy refill blades helped launch online shaving clubs. Harrys website sells high-quality razors along with other shaving products. An initial purchase is usually a set, such as The Truman Set, which includes a razor, three blades and shaving gel, and sells for about $15. This places Harry's at the higher end of the online shaving clubs but still less than Gillette. Harry's provides a more gift-friendly design and packaging plus engravable options.



For the drool-worthy gift of the year, look no further than the Airstream Basecamp. The Airstream Basecamp is an RV but isn't your overwhelming weekend hassle. This RV is a more no-nonsense weekend warrior, well, base camp. Airstream CEO Bob Wheeler says it was designed for the person whos unsure about owning a larger travel trailer because it either wouldnt fit their lifestyle or in their driveway. You can find this at the largest indoor showroom in the USA, Southaven RV ( www.SouthavenRV.com ), in Southaven, MS. The super sleek Airstream Basecamp will start at $35,000 or you can finance it for low monthly terms and a lifetime of cool adventures.



Lastly, every man needs a travel bag to stop him from packing weekends into their gym bag. The leather weekender bag is one of this year's hottest men's accessories and we found a cool deal at Wilson's leather for around $400.





ABOUT JEFF TURNBOW



Jeff Turnbow, owner of ReachTurnbow, is a renown digital marketing expert , trainer, and management consultant for top media companies in the US.



