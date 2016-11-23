Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical Coming to Cavod Theatre

Written and composed by Meredith Willson, this joyous, heart-warming musical is pure family entertainment that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!

(firmenpresse) - Lancaster, Pennsylvania  Cavod Academy of the Arts is proud to announce its production of Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical, a show the entire family is sure to enjoy.



Single mother, Doris Walker, is determined to not fill her 6-year-old daughter, Susans head with romantic notions such as the belief in Santa, and is not impressed to find out that the Macys Santa may in fact be the real Kris Kringle! Soon though, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts. Written and composed by Meredith Willson (The Music Man), this joyous, heart-warming musical is pure family entertainment that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit!



Performances will be held at Cavod Theatre in New Holland, PA.



Friday, December 2th, 7pm

Saturday, December 3th, 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, December 4th, 4pm

Friday, December 9th, 7pm

Saturday, December 10th, 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, December 11th, 4pm



Directed by Reji Woods, in honor of Stan Deen.



Featured Roles Include: Kris Kringle  Lee Shaffer, Doris Walker  Lauren Groff, Susan Walker  Gabrielly Melo and Gwen Varley, Fred Gailey  Jediah Bulgrien, R. H. Macy  Joe Dunfee, Mr. Shellhammer Derek Martin



Supporting cast and ensemble: Sierra Anastasi, Jocelyn Appleton, Justin Arment, Troy Arment, Ethan Black, Paris Black, Tammy Cress, Madison Dopp, Lincoln Everett, Ellie Groff, Gavin Haas, Manessah Hackman, Alanya Henry, Eric Hildebrand, Cocoa Houck, Soren Lefever, Josiah Mayer, Kennedy Meglic, Meredith Nicholson, Addison Niven, Stephen Quinones, Jennifer Shaffer, Sarah Shirk, Brad Vater, Abigail Weaver, Alex Weaver, Ric Weaver, Adam Witmer, Morgan Yoder, Jessica Zeidler, Caleb Zimmerman.



Advance tickets cost $15 adults; $12 students; $17 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday 9am to 9pm or online at https://cavodacademy.com



About Cavod Academy



Cavod Academy of the Arts, a non-profit performing arts academy located in New Holland, PA. Cavod Academy offers a variety of performing arts classes for dance, gymnastics, theater, music and early arts. They have a traveling dance and theater company and also put on community theater productions. Theater productions are performed in their new theatre space, opened in July 2015. Be the first to experience our brand new seating arrangement including risers for all those 'hard to see' seats thanks to the generous donations of our sponsors.





More information:

http://cavodacademy.com/



Keywords (optional):

