William Bowley Completes another House Refurbishment

Poole based house refurbishment company William Bowley Projects Ltd have completed yet another project in Westbourne, Bournemouth.

With generous accommodation over three floors and superb location within a private development twixt the beaches of Westcliff and the shops and restaurants of Westbourne, this was an ideal property to purchase. This house has now had the cosmetic update it sorely needed. Opting for warm neutrals throughout the client has created an easy going ambiance in which anyone could kick back and relax. A new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and redecorated throughout, we know this house is now set up to bring much enjoyment to its new owners over the coming years.



The clients were absolutely delighted saying The two Nicks are not just wonderful people to work with but entirely trustworthy and reliable. Our house is now amazing. This is because they have made excellent suggestions for us to consider and have gone beyond the boundary to ensure excellent results, giving as much huge attention to small details as to the larger ones. They and their contractors showed lots of consideration to our neighbours that we really appreciate. We certainly have no reservations in recommending Nick and Nick as they deserve to be very successful. Many thanks.



If you would like to see this project for yourself, why not visit the website and look at Town House under Portfolio for a collection of before & afters pictures.



For a no obligation consultation to discuss your project you can reach them on 01202 831853 or email: info(at)WilliamBowley.co.uk . Alternatively they are obtainable via their mobiles: Nick Turner on 07989 307939 or Nick Pitts-Crick on 07973 383127 or by visiting their website www.williambowley.co.uk



Contact:

Nick Turner

William Bowley Projects Ltd

Address: 67 Hunt Rd, Poole, Dorset BH15 3QF, UK

Phone: 01202 831853

Email: info(at)WilliamBowley.co.uk





http://www.williambowley.co.uk/



William Bowley Projects Ltd

