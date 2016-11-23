Marbella Boat Parties from the Crew of Sea Experience

Get your 2017 sea adventure on with Boat Parties Marbella and the crew of the Sea Experience.

(firmenpresse) - Marbella, Spain - The Sea Experience is a 60 feet mono hull boat specifically refurbished and redesigned to cater for Marbella Boat Parties and is the ultimate in sea faring fun for groups looking for that little bit extra.



Boat Parties Marbella provides a range of activities including stand up paddle boarding, kayaks, snorkelling equipment, on board Jacuzzi, chill out poufs, high quality music system, TV screens, several bar options and much more. There is even a deck to swing golf balls (ecological and biodegradable ones of course!) or shooting competitions.



The Sea Experience is perfectly suited to groups such as Corporate events, hen or stag parties and charters can be tailor made if you wish to choose your destination, go watching dolphins or simply coastal sightseeing. During summer months Sea Experience offers collective tripswhere you can share the boat with other passengers and enjoy cruises with views up and down the Costa del Sol through to Gibraltar.



Moored in the beautiful port of Estepona, Marbella boat parties can embark in Puerto Banus, Marbella, La Duquesa or Sotogrande and transport to and from these Marinas can be arranged.



About Boat Parties Marbella



Boat Parties Marbella provides offshore entertainment pleasure cruises for groups or individuals seeking a unique experience aboard their fully equipped vessel called Sea Experience. The team at Boat Parties Marbella have extensive know how in providing adventure activities through their parent company Experience Box Spain which is a specialised travel agent.



Contact Information:

Rob Magits, Director

Boat Parties Marbella

Telephone: +34 952 88 55 97

Address: Urb El Saladillo, Edificio Altair 214, 29680 Estepona

Email: info(at)boatpartiesmarbella.com

Website: http://www.boatpartiesmarbella.com/marbella-boat-parties/





