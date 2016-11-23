Teck Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TCK.A and TCK.B, NYSE: TCK) ("Teck") announced today that it will pay an eligible dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on December 30, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2016.
About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TCK.A and TCK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TCK. Learn more about Teck at or follow (at)TeckResources.
