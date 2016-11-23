Teck Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TCK.A and TCK.B, NYSE: TCK) ("Teck") announced today that it will pay an eligible dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on December 30, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2016.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TCK.A and TCK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TCK. Learn more about Teck at or follow (at)TeckResources.

Contacts:

Teck Resources Limited - Investor Contact:

Greg Waller

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

604.699.4014





Teck Resources Limited - Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Senior Communications Specialist

604.699.4368





More information:

http://www.teck.com/



PressRelease by

Teck Resources Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 06:39

Language: English

News-ID 508724

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teck Resources Limited

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease