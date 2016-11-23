LEBUS Germany with new demonstration model in Singapore at the OSEA Exhibition

How you get controlled and safe spooling in multi layers, everywhere you need it

(PresseBox) - The new demonstration model of LEBUS Germany arrived now in Singapore at the Marine Bay Centre. It will be shown at the OSEA Exhibition from 29 November to 2 December 2016. Stand 1T5-06.

Learn more about how the LEBUS® system might benefit your operations, and about our whole-life customer service commitment.

Meet Cris Seidenather, managing director of LEBUS Germany.

Our new demonstration model shows how the LEBUS® system works, both with and without our special spooling devices that are sometimes required to adjust fleet angles.

You are very welcome to visit us and discuss how Lebus can solve your rope spooling problems. We look forward to meeting you.

You can also see how we use special spooling devices that are sometimes required to overcome operational constraints and adjust fleet angles.

Watch our information video and fix a meeting via email or phone here:

http://lebusgermany.info/...

Who is LEBUS Germany?

LEBUS Germany specialises in simple engineered solutions for spooling wire rope in multiple layers.

We guarantee controlled, safe spooling without any damage to the rope. We help keep your operations running smoothly, maximising productivity.

Our expertise makes us world leaders in our field ? a position we have held for more than 50 years.

Meet us at OSEA Exhibition in Singapore from 29 November to 2 December 2016. Stand 1T5-06

Very often asked: In what cases is controlled spooling essential?

Wire rope can get damaged during spooling operations, especially when spooled in multiple layers. This can lead to winch system failures and unplanned downtime.

Thanks to the geometry of the grooves on a LEBUS® drum, and through years of experience, the Lebus® System guarantees smooth spooling on cranes, cable cars, hoisting gear and pull-in systems ? in fact, anywhere that wire rope moves. And synthetic ropes too.





Lebus International manufactures drums and rope spooling systems for a wide range of onshore and offshore winching applications.

Products include:

Rope drums with grooves cut directly into them (with or without bolted or welded flanges, as required)

Grooved split sleeves that can be placed over smooth, ungrooved drums - good for retrofitting and for applications where drums may require replacing in future.

Spooling accessories such as spooling angle compensator and cross thread spindles.

Lebus International Engineers GmbH was established by Karl Seidenather in 1962. It is a sister company of Lebus International Inc. of the USA and also has sister companies in the UK and Japan.





Company information / Profile:

Lebus International manufactures drums and rope spooling systems for a wide range of onshore and offshore winching applications.

Products include:

Rope drums with grooves cut directly into them (with or without bolted or welded flanges, as required)

Grooved split sleeves that can be placed over smooth, ungrooved drums - good for retrofitting and for applications where drums may require replacing in future.

Spooling accessories such as spooling angle compensator and cross thread spindles.

Lebus International Engineers GmbH was established by Karl Seidenather in 1962. It is a sister company of Lebus International Inc. of the USA and also has sister companies in the UK and Japan.





PressRelease by

LEBUS International Engineers GmbH

Date: 11/23/2016 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 508725

Character count: 3027

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LEBUS International Engineers GmbH

Stadt: Finning





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease