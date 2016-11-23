Reviver Partners With Amazon Prime For Shipping Deal

Two-Day Free Prime Shipping Window Applies Across the United States
(firmenpresse) - HXH Industries today announced its partnership with online retail giant Amazon, a deal which will see the supplement company offer free two-day Amazon Prime shipping across the entire contiguous United States. The two-day Prime shipping period will begin on November 19, 2016.
Our supplement Reviver is a vitamin-fortified electrolyte supplement that drastically reduces the symptoms of dehydration, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this to Americans nationwide with free shipping, thanks to our partnership with Amazon, said Lawrence H. Huang, spokesman for the company. Whether dehydrated after exercise, outdoor work, or even a night on the town, Reviver reduces the familiar symptoms of dehydration with a simple tablet.
The oral rehydration salt tablets are made in the USA in FDA regulated facilities, and offer effective results equal to, or better than a saline IV. The 5 electrolytes used (sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium and magnesium) come in absorbable tablet form. The tablets also contain vitamins B6, C and D for extra speed, and are non-GMO, soy-, dairy-, caffeine-, and yeast-free, making them safe for all to use.
Reviver Electrolyte Tablet Oral Rehydration Salts can be purchased from Amazon for $19.95 at a discount of 25% for a limited time only while supplies last. Free two day shipping is available for all Amazon Prime members, or for non-members all orders over $49 are eligible for free shipping.
For more information about Reviver, please visit http://www.goreviver.com . For media inquiries, please contact Lawrence H. Huang at (732) 595-8785, or email at support(at)goreviver.com
About HXH Industries
HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic and constant, improvement towards the perfection of the human statephysically, mentally and emotionally. The companys flagship brand is REVIVER, a line of vitamin-fortified electrolyte supplements which significantly reduce symptoms of dehydration WITHOUT the use of harmful ingredients. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol. For more information, please visit HXH Industries website
Media Contact:
Lawrence H. Huang, President
HXH Industries, LLC
Phone (732)-595-8785
Address: East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Email: support(at)goreviver.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goreviver
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Electrolyte-Tablet-Oral-Rehydration-Salts/dp/B01F9AUOJ2
Website: http://www.goreviver.com
