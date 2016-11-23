ABLYNX ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016 AND A YEAR-TO-DATE BUSINESS UPDATE

Strong clinical progress across our product portfolio





GHENT, Belgium, 23 November 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced its financial results, summarising the non-audited financial

position for the first nine months of 2016, a business update for the year-to-

date and the outlook for the next period.



Operational highlights year-to-date

* Caplacizumab - wholly-owned anti-vWF Nanobody® for the treatment of acquired

TTP (aTTP)



* Publication of the Phase II TITAN study results for caplacizumab in The

New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

* Post-hoc analyses of the TITAN study results demonstrated that

caplacizumab has a significant effect on clinically relevant endpoints

showing a 71% reduction in frequency of major thromboembolic events

(e.g. stroke) and a dramatic reduction in refractoriness to treatment;

the latter is associated with a very poor prognosis for survival of an

acute episode of aTTP.

* Initial target recruitment of 92 patients in HERCULES Phase III study of

caplacizumab already achieved, 6 months ahead of schedule. Target

enrolment increased to 132 patients with results still expected in H2

2017.

* Started 3-year follow-up study with patients who completed the HERCULES

study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of caplacizumab, the

safety and efficacy of repeated use of caplacizumab and to characterise

the severity and long-term impact of aTTP.

* On track to file for conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in

early 2017.

* ALX-0171 - wholly-owned inhaled Nanobody for the treatment of RSV infections



* Once daily inhalation, for 3 consecutive days, of ALX-0171 in infants



hospitalised with a RSV infection was safe and well tolerated, had a

significant and immediate impact on viral replication and an encouraging

initial therapeutic effect.

* Phase IIb dose-ranging efficacy study in 180 hospitalised infants with a

RSV infection on track to start by year-end.

* Vobarilizumab - anti-IL-6R Nanobody for the treatment of RA and SLE



* Delivered excellent efficacy and safety results from the Phase IIb

monotherapy and combination therapy studies of vobarilizumab in RA;

AbbVie subsequently decided not to exercise its right to opt-in and

license vobarilizumab in this indication. Ablynx has started the process

of identifying a new partner for vobarilizumab in RA.

* Recruitment of 300 patients in SLE Phase II study ahead of schedule;

results anticipated in H1 2018.

* Three partnered Nanobody programmes began Phase I clinical development,

which triggered >?16 million in success fees to Ablynx.

* Ion channel collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. extended for the second

time, triggering a ?1 million milestone payment to Ablynx.

* Initiated >15 new wholly-owned and partnered pre-clinical programmes

bringing the total number of active programmes in the R&D pipeline to >45.





Financial highlights - at 30 September 2016



* Successfully raised ?74 million (gross) through an oversubscribed private

placement of new shares

* Total revenues were ?68.9 million, a 29% increase compared with 2015

* Operating loss of ?13.7 million, compared with ?13.3 million in 2015

* Net profit of ?10.9 million, mainly driven by the accounting treatment of

the outstanding convertible bond

* Cash position of ?263.6 million compared to ?262.2 at 30 September 2015

* Financial guidance for the full year 2016 reiterated



Commenting on today's update, Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, said: "Year-to-

date, we have made tremendous progress in our R&D portfolio with excellent

results from three clinical studies, the expansion of our Nanobody clinical

pipeline with three new partnered Phase I programmes starting, and the

progression of wholly-owned and partnered early-stage programmes. Our lead

programme, caplacizumab, is advancing very well and we are on track to

commercialise this product ourselves with the first launch anticipated in Europe

in 2018. We were of course disappointed that AbbVie decided not to exercise its

right to license vobarilizumab after our Phase IIb results in RA but we remain

on track to organise the end-of-Phase II regulatory consultations with the FDA

and EMA in H1 2017. We have initiated the process to identify a new partner for

vobarilizumab in RA to help take this innovative drug candidate through Phase

III and into commercialisation. Recruitment in the Phase II SLE study with

vobarilizumab is progressing well. We further strengthened our cash position

through an oversubscribed private placement of new shares and agreed a second

extension of our ion channel collaboration with Merck & Co."



"We look forward to reporting on important developments throughout 2016 and

beyond."



Financial review - 1(st) January 2016 to 30(th) September 2016



+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|(? million) | First nine months | First nine months |% change|

| | 2016 | 2015 | |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Total revenue and grant| 68.9 | 53.6 | 29% |

|income | | | |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

| R&D income | 68.5 | 53.1 | 29% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

| Grants | 0.4 | 0.5 | (20%) |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Operating expenses | (82.6) | (66.9) | 23% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

| R&D | (72.8) | (58.5) | 25% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

| G&A | (9.8) | (8.4) | 17% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Operating result | (13.6) | (13.3) | 2% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Net financial result | 24.5 | (8.4) | >100% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Net result | 10.9 | (21.7) | >100% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Net operational cash flow| (44.1)( (1)) | (41.3)( (2)) | 7% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+

|Cash at 30 September | 263.6 ((3)) | 262.2 ((4)) | 0.5% |

+-------------------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+



((1) ) Excluding ?71.4 million net proceeds from the private placement of new

shares (1 June 2016)

((2) ) Excluding ?97.2 million net proceeds from the convertible bond (20 May

2015)

((3) ) Including ?1.3 million in restricted cash

((4) ) Including ?1.6 million restricted cash



Revenues increased 29% to ?68.9 million (2015: ?53.6 million) mainly driven by

milestone payments received from Boehringer Ingelheim and recognised income from

the upfront payments received from Merck & Co., Inc. and Novo Nordisk. As a

result of the pipeline maturing with later-stage clinical assets, the operating

expenses increased to ?82.6 million (2015: ?66.9 million), primarily driven by

higher R&D expenses attributable to investment in personnel and external

development costs. As a result of the above, the operating loss was ?13.6

million during the first nine months of 2016 (2015: ?13.3 million).



The net financial result of ?24.5 million primarily relates to the fair value

impact (mainly non-cash) of the convertible bond (driven by the lower share

price on 30 September 2016 as compared to 31 December 2015).



As a result of the above, the Company ended the first nine months of 2016 with a

profit of ?10.9 million (2015: loss of ?21.7 million).



Following the successful private placement of new shares, raising ?71.4 million

in net proceeds, the Company had a positive net cash inflow of ?27.4 million for

the first nine months of 2016 and ended the period with ?263.6 million in cash,

cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.





2016 outlook and financial guidance confirmed



Ablynx will attend the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting being

held on 3-6 December 2016, in San Diego, USA. Prior to the start of the

conference, a HERCULES investigator meeting will be hosted by Ablynx and the

first global aTTP workshop with key physicians in TTP will be held.



Before year-end, Ablynx expects to start a Phase IIb dose-ranging efficacy study

with inhaled ALX-0171 in 180 infants who have been hospitalised as a result of a

RSV infection. The results from this study are anticipated in the second half of

2018.



The Company reiterates its net cash burn guidance for the full year 2016 of ?65-

75 million, not including the net proceeds from the private placement of new

shares announced on the 1(st) of June 2016.



Financial calendar 2017



23 February 2017 - full year results 2016

27 April 2017 - Annual General Meeting

11 May 2017 - Q1 results 2017

24 August 2017 - half year results 2017

16 November 2017 - Q3 results 2017



Shareholders' clubs (at) Ablynx



7 December 2016 at 5.45pm - in Dutch

8 March 2017 at 5.45pm - in Dutch

If you would like to attend, please contact us via investors(at)ablynx.com.



Glossary



EMA European Medicines Agency

FDA U.S. Food and Drug Administration

IL-6R receptor of interleukin-6

RA rheumatoid arthritis

RSV respiratory syncytial virus

SLE systemic lupus erythematosus

aTTP acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







