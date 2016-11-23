ForFarmers N.V.: Trading Update third quarter 2016

ForFarmers Trading Update third quarter 2016



Highlights third quarter 2016:



* Volume Total Feed decreased slightly

* Gross profit: - small growth at constant currencies

- ultimately a decrease due to devaluation of Pound

sterling

* EBITDA growth in line with the improvement in the first half year 2016



ForFarmers has had a strong third quarter (Q3) 2016, with an EBITDA growth in

line with the improvement as reported in the first half year 2016. The volume

Total Feed that was sold in Q3 (like-for-like) decreased slightly. Revenue

decreased due to lower raw material prices, which are passed on to customers,

and the translation of the devaluated Pound sterling. Gross profit showed a

small increase at constant currencies, but ultimately a decrease was reported

due to the currency effect.



"Due to a strong focus on cost control and further implementation of the One

ForFarmers program we are on schedule with the realisation of our Horizon 2020

strategy and the earlier disclosed target with respect to an average EBITDA

growth of in the mid single digits at constant currencies", states Yoram Knoop,

CEO of ForFarmers.





In line with one of the pillars of the strategy, the acquisition of Vleuten-

Steijn Voeders was announced in Q3. This acquisition was completed at the

beginning of October and has led to a stronger market position in the sow and

piglet sector in the south east of the Netherlands and in Germany. The

integration has started immediately.



Developments per cluster



The Netherlands



ForFarmers the Netherlands has sold more volume of Total Feed in Q3 than in the

comparative period last year, particularly in the ruminant sector. More volume

was also sold in the poultry sector: a combination of a significant volume

growth for layers but less volume for broilers as the demand for welfare



concepts (fewer animals in the same housing area) continues to grow. In swine,

although import demand from China had a positive impact on the price for pig

meat this has as yet not led to a structural improvement in this sector which

still suffers from a reduction in the number of animals. Accordingly, in line

with the first half year, less volume was sold to pig farmers in Q3.

Reudink (organic feed) again reported strong volume growth in Q3.



In September, the trade journal V-focus announced that ForFarmers delivers the

best advice to farmers. This was the outcome of a survey that was conducted with

Dutch ruminant farmers.





It was announced last week that an agreement had been reached between parties

concerned to reduce phosphate production in the Netherlands. The agreement

comprises three pillars: giving premiums to farmers who reduce the number of

cows, introducing a penalty discount for delivering surplus milk and diminishing

the phosphate levels in compound feed. ForFarmers understands and supports these

measures in light of retaining the derogation. The manner in which the agreed

upon measures will be implemented remains to be seen, but will lead to some

reduction in the volume sold to Dutch dairy farmers in the coming year according

to ForFarmers.





Germany / Belgium

This cluster reported a growth in sold volume of Total Feed in Q3, particularly

in the poultry and ruminant sector. More volume was also sold in the swine

sector in Germany, mainly as a result of adding a new dealer.



United Kingdom

On a like-for-like basis, less volume Total Feed was sold in Q3. The structural

reduction in the dairy herd accelerated, due to the difficult market

circumstances. This resulted in a larger decrease of volume in the quarter than

in the first half year. The volume sold in the swine sector also dropped due to

the reduced number of animals. This reduction started at the beginning of the

year as a reaction to the low meat prices. In the mean time the price for pork

meat has substantially increased in comparison with the situation in the first

half year. The production of the British swine sector currently meets 60% of

local demand. Therefore, some 40% of the required pork meat needs to be

imported. Given the fact that this has become more expensive following the

devaluation of the Pound sterling, a growth in the swine sector could be

expected in the medium term. Besides the market challenges in general and the

cautiousness of farmers pending the outcome of the Brexit on the agricultural

sector specifically, the devaluation of the Pound sterling has had a negative

impact on the contribution of the United Kingdom to the consolidated results of

ForFarmers.



The reorganisation process in the United Kingdom, which was announced and

provided for in the first half year results, has started. Furthermore, plans are

currently being finalised in order to optimise the supply chain. The positive

effects of the reorganisation and the process changes will contribute to the

results as of 2018.



One ForFarmers



Progress has been made during Q3 with One ForFarmers projects such as, among

other things, the implementation of the SAP-CRM (customer relationship

management) system in the United Kingdom to support the sales organisation. This

system will also be rolled out in the other clusters in 2017. Furthermore, a

start was made with the Total Feed Support project, which will move the sales

organisation to a way of working focussed on the whole business of the customer

(total feed) rather than the current product focus. This project will take

approximately two years to be completed. The other clusters are also preparing

to start with this project. The One ForFarmers efficiency programs, particularly

with respect to logistics and non-feed related procurement, contributed to the

reduction of costs.



Sustainability and innovation



ForFarmers aims to help improve returns on farm by providing advice that will

lead to healthier livestock and greater efficiency, and a focus on

sustainability. In this light progress has been made in Q3 with various

innovative concepts, such as those that reduce the production of phosphate. This

is particularly relevant in the Netherlands. To help farmers with a better

method to quantify, measure and reduce phosphate production, ForFarmers also

introduced the parameter "true phosphor" as part of the Feed2Milk program.



In addition, efforts are continuously being made to improve feed conversion. An

example is the introduction of a fermentation feed concept, Ferm4Farm for the

swine sector, that reduces the annual feed cost, enhances gut health of the

animal and uses less antibiotics.







Note to the editor / For additional information:



Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61



E: caroline.vogelzang(at)forfarmers.eu







Company profile



ForFarmers (Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed

company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock

farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the

continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to

serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-

side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier

livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and

Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.



With sales of approximately 9.1 million tons of feed annually, ForFarmers is

market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has 2,370 employees and production

facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. In

2015, the turnover arrived at ? 2.2 billion.



ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31

(0)573 28 88 99, info(at)forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating

to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in

certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without

limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to", "expects", "takes into

account", "is aimed at", ''plans to", "estimated" and words with a similar

meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such

as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties,

which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results

and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly

or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may

result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same

include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology,

jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures,

investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general

economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may

affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are

discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in

this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and

ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes

made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of

whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless

ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.









