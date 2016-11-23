Ingenico Group to introduce its first Android-based POS at Trustech

Paris,

November 23, 2016





Ingenico Group to introduce its first Android-based POS at Trustech







The APOS, an Android-based POS, will be showcased at upcoming Trustech show in

Cannes, France





Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless

payment, today announced that it will present the APOS, its new Android-based

payment terminal, at the upcoming Trustech event in Cannes, France. This device

was designed to complement the Telium Tetra offer and further integrate the

business and payment ecosystems.





This launch represents the third stage of a strategy to achieve greater

integration of payment acceptance solutions and business services. Ingenico

first opened its Telium Tetra OS to HTML5 apps, then launched the Integrated POS

combining a Telium Tetra terminal and any tablet on the market. Soon the Group

will extend its offer with an all-in-one solution available to the entire

Android community.





The APOS is Android-based and portable. It features a 5.5 full touchscreen, a

front and rear camera and enables all payment methods (EMV chip and pin, mag

stripe and contactless/NFC). Secure at its core and PCI 4.1 certified, the APOS

protects card holders' data while remaining open to business apps developed on

web standards and addresses a wide range of use cases.





'We are pleased to introduce this first Android-based payment terminal. The APOS

demonstrates Ingenico Group's ability to offer acquirers an ever more relevant

and comprehensive range of payment acceptance devices to help merchants increase

their business efficiency thanks to seamless integration of payment and business

services', said Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals & Mobile Solutions.

















About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless

payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the

world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify

payment and deliver their brand promise.



APOS:

http://hugin.info/143483/R/2058724/771599.pdf







