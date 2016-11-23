(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ingenico Group to introduce its first Android-based POS at Trustech
The APOS, an Android-based POS, will be showcased at upcoming Trustech show in
Cannes, France
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, today announced that it will present the APOS, its new Android-based
payment terminal, at the upcoming Trustech event in Cannes, France. This device
was designed to complement the Telium Tetra offer and further integrate the
business and payment ecosystems.
This launch represents the third stage of a strategy to achieve greater
integration of payment acceptance solutions and business services. Ingenico
first opened its Telium Tetra OS to HTML5 apps, then launched the Integrated POS
combining a Telium Tetra terminal and any tablet on the market. Soon the Group
will extend its offer with an all-in-one solution available to the entire
Android community.
The APOS is Android-based and portable. It features a 5.5 full touchscreen, a
front and rear camera and enables all payment methods (EMV chip and pin, mag
stripe and contactless/NFC). Secure at its core and PCI 4.1 certified, the APOS
protects card holders' data while remaining open to business apps developed on
web standards and addresses a wide range of use cases.
'We are pleased to introduce this first Android-based payment terminal. The APOS
demonstrates Ingenico Group's ability to offer acquirers an ever more relevant
and comprehensive range of payment acceptance devices to help merchants increase
their business efficiency thanks to seamless integration of payment and business
services', said Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals & Mobile Solutions.
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the
world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify
payment and deliver their brand promise.
